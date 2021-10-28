Lake County commissioners are working to distribute the wealth. Having received more than $1.2 million in federal funds, they are seeking grant applications from local nonprofits for projects which will help to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the public health impact.
“It’s an unprecedented amount of money,” said Chair Kelli Wollmann in a phone interview. “We hope the nonprofits that serve our community are able to think outside the box and apply for eligible projects.”
The funding, received in June, was the first of two rounds the county will receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Signed into law in March by President Joe Biden, the $1.9 trillion package is intended to “build a bridge to an equitable economic recovery,” according to the U.S. Department of Treasury website.
“We have been impacted,” Wollmann said. “Things came up that you never thought of before in our lifetime. We found ways to suffice. Now it’s time to think further ahead.”
Lake County is expected to receive $2,485,667 over two years. Wollmann said commissioners decided prior to crafting the budget for fiscal year 2022 to award those funds through grants outside the normal budgeting process.
Earlier this week, a press release announced the county would be accepting applications for these grants from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. Eligible projects “include those that support the public health response to COVID-19 and address negative economic impacts.”
Program guidelines are found on the county’s website under “Public Notices.” In general, public health uses include COVID-19 response, mitigation and prevention; behavioral health care responses; and expenses to improve the design and execution of public health programs.
Nonprofits seeking to ameliorate the negative economic impact of the pandemic may seek funding to compensate for the loss of earnings, decline in revenues or impacts of cancelled fund-raising events; costs associated with implementation of prevention or mitigation measures; expenses related to the organization’s response to the pandemic; or new programs designed in response to the pandemic.
Guidelines state, “applicants may apply for funds to cover COVID-19 related economic loss or costs incurred during the period beginning Jan. 27, 2020 and ending June 30, 2023.” No cash match is required.
Because funding will be distributed between county departments and nonprofits which serve Lake County residents or businesses, and because commissioners do not know how many applications will be received, they did not stipulate a maximum amount which may be requested.
“We don’t know where it will go from here,” Wollmann said. “We’ll see what we get and talk about it.”
Applications will be initially reviewed by Wollmann, Commissioner Deb Reinicke, Auditor Paula Barrick and Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer. They will also be vetted by First District Association of Local Governments to ensure they are eligible under federal guidelines.
The goal is for the review panel to make a recommendation to the Lake County Commission in March. A final decision will be made at that time.
Wollmann said commissioners are pleased to have this opportunity to support local nonprofits.
“Each year, we have nonprofits come to us, and we want to continue to do what we can to help them out,” she said. She hopes that nonprofits throughout the county will submit applications.
“It’s a good opportunity to make a large economic impact on our local communities,” she said.
If commissioners have any regrets when it comes to distributing these funds, it’s that none can be used for much-needed road and bridge projects, Wollmann said.