Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/18/22 00:27 CFS22-04437 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
07/18/22 00:27 CFS22-04437 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON
07/18/22 03:02 CFS22-04438 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
07/18/22 04:16 CFS22-04439 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO
07/18/22 06:02 CFS22-04440 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
07/18/22 09:30 CFS22-04441 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
07/18/22 09:37 CFS22-04442 MVA Report Taken LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
07/18/22 10:20 CFS22-04443 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/18/22 11:00 CFS22-04444 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
07/18/22 11:09 CFS22-04445 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 225TH ST RAMONA
07/18/22 11:47 CFS22-04446 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/18/22 12:25 CFS22-04447 Animal Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
07/18/22 12:26 CFS22-04448 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/18/22 12:51 CFS22-04449 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON
07/18/22 13:47 CFS22-04450 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/18/22 17:19 CFS22-04451 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
07/18/22 18:24 CFS22-04452 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/18/22 19:30 CFS22-04453 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON
07/18/22 21:21 CFS22-04454 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/18/22 21:36 CFS22-04455 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO HORIZON HTS CHESTER
07/18/22 23:14 CFS22-04456 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
Total Records: 20
