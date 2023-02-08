South Dakota State University, the two-time defending Summit League champion, was picked in the conference’s Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll as the favorite for the 2023 title.
The Jackrabbits received six of a possible eight first-place votes and led the poll with 48 points.
SDSU is coming off back-to-back 40-win seasons and NCAA tournament appearances.
Following SDSU in the poll were Omaha and North Dakota State. Both teams claimed a first-place ballot, but the Mavericks narrowly slotted ahead of the Bison with 41 points to 40 for NDSU. The standings rounded out with University of South Dakota (28), Kansas City (25), St. Thomas (19), North Dakota (16) and Western Illinois (7).
The Summit League also recognized Players to Watch for the upcoming season. The Jackrabbits’ representatives on the list were Rozelyn Carrillo and Tori Kniesche.
Carrillo was the 2022 Summit League Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. An NFCA All-Midwest Region Second Team selection, Carrillo hit .389 last season and recorded 11 home runs and 47 RBIs. The SDSU shortstop started all 54 games in 2022 and registered a school-record 24 game hit streak over the course of the campaign.
Kniesche followed up her 2021 Pitcher of the Year as a freshman with a sophomore season in 2022 that saw her with Summit League First Team and NFCA All-Midwest Region First Team honors. Kniesche went 18-5 with a school-record ERA of 1.42. The Wayne, Neb., native threw three no-hitters and her 10 shutouts were seventh in Division I softball. She also had top-10 NCAA marks in strikeouts per seven innings (11.5) and hits allowed per seven innings (3.52).
SDSU begins the season on Friday playing a doubleheader in Houston, Texas.
The Jackrabbits open play at 12:30 p.m. against last year’s Big Ten champion Nebraska, then take on host Houston at 3 p.m.