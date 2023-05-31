Courthouse

THE LAKE COUNTY Commission held a town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss county finances and a possible property tax increase.

 Daily Leader file photo

The meeting, which aimed to educate the public on tax issues, gave Lake County residents an opportunity to speak directly to county commissioners about property taxes, county services and the condition of roads and bridges. It began with a 40-minute presentation with handouts. The second half was dedicated to community comment.