The Lake County Commission held its second town hall to discuss county finances and a possible property tax increase on Tuesday.
The meeting, which aimed to educate the public on tax issues, gave Lake County residents an opportunity to speak directly to county commissioners about property taxes, county services and the condition of roads and bridges. It began with a 40-minute presentation with handouts. The second half was dedicated to community comment.
Currently, the county is planning on raising property taxes via a road and bridge tax levy, which will raise money to repair roads and bridges, or an opt-out, which will raise money for the general fund.
Portions of the funds raised by the road and bridge levy will go back into municipalities, but all opt-out funds go to the county government.
“We haven’t made up our mind yet. That’s why we’re having these town hall meetings, but our time is limited,” said Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann.
Since 2010, the county has had to take cash out of its reserve fund, or savings, to balance the budget. Currently, the county has about $1.7 million in reserves, and it took out $1.6 million from reserves last year.
Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust said this is “unsustainable,” and these potential property tax increases will help the county continue its current level of service.
Part of the pressure came from rising inflation, Gust said. The county is only able to increase the amount it receives in taxes by a certain amount each year, and it doesn’t keep pace with inflation. Even the opt-out and levy might not provide enough to keep them from drawing from the reserves, she said.
For a potential property tax increase to come into effect in 2024, the County Commission needs to pass one or both of the options by July 15. Both can be brought to a public vote by a petition, though only an opt-out could be referred to a public vote by the commission. This July deadline gives the county three official meetings to make a decision.
Joe Minnaert, a county resident, said he was unsure whether he would prefer an opt-out or a road and bridge levy, and he doesn’t know which one would be more popular with the public.
“You’ve got no choice. You’ve got to raise taxes. Everything else is going up,” he said. “You’ve got to get some money just to keep an even keel.”
Charlie Johnson, a county landowner, said he would like to see a road and bridge tax levy. He expressed frustration with the current property tax system.
“We’ve got a rich cousin/poor cousin type of relationship even now in Lake County. The City of Madison’s got far more diversity in revenue. They’re going to build a new city hall, and we can’t even keep our roads up or pay our bills,” he said.
In addition, he said he supported a tax increase but he believes it could create an undue burden on certain individuals.
“I could probably afford to pay a few more taxes to keep the roads up,” he said. “Grandma Jones is living on the Social Security check and living in a $150,000 house, and she might not be able to afford to…She’s probably the likely voter that’s going to say no on election day, so you’re really in a dilemma.”
He also urged the County Commission to affirm its commitment to all of its roads and not grind any into gravel.
Alan Johnson also expressed his support for a road and bridge levy.
“I don’t want it to go to a vote. I just want you to go with the road and bridge levy and just enact it,” he said.
The County Commission has no control over whether a road and bridge levy goes to a vote or not.
Attendees also asked questions about the difference in city and county finance sources, legislative summer studies on county finances, maps on road conditions and the effectiveness of current road maintenance strategies.
Dave Hageman, a county landowner who attended both meetings, said these educational sessions were key if the county wants to pass a property tax increase and not have it defeated in a public vote.
“People don’t realize the facts that you’re giving out and that you do have a limit,” he said. “One hand is tied behind your back. If you can get people educated, you can get more votes, I think.”
The next town hall will be held at the Hillside Resort, located at 46042 238th St. in Wentworth, at the request of the Lake Madison Development Association, on June 7 at 6 p.m.
Nels Nelson, the County Highway Department superintendent, asked if another town hall could be held in the northern half of the county, though the commissioners didn’t indicate if they would or not.