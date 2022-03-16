Three University of Nebraska students made a flying trip through and over Madison on Tuesday afternoon as part of their four-day tour through 67 South Dakota communities.
“We popped by here to say ‘hi’,” Seth Varner said when he picked up a mango smoothie at Sundog Coffee. “We’ll end with Riggins. I don’t know whether to be frightened or excited.”
At Sundog, the three collected glasses with the Sundog logo. At Riggins Flight Service, they were going to have the opportunity to see the Madison area from the air.
Later, Varner posted photos of the community on his Facebook page, Wandermore’s Visit310South Dakota, with a few tidbits of community history. Wandermore is the marketing student’s brainchild and began as a pandemic adventure.
“After getting sent home from school in March of 2020, I decided that I wanted to fulfill a lifelong dream of mine: to visit all 531 incorporated communities in the state of Nebraska,” he wrote on his website, wandermorepublishing.com.
He accomplished his goal, posting photos on Facebook, and was encouraged to publish a book – which he did. The success of what had begun as a personal adventure inspired him to continue. In 2021, he visited all of the incorporated communities in Iowa, and in 2022, he is continuing with South Dakota.
In all three states, Varner has been struck by the generosity of Midwestern hospitality.
“No matter where you go, people are willing to welcome you with open arms,” he said. “The hospitality is everywhere.”
This is demonstrated not only in the swag he has collected but also in the way doors have opened along the way. For example, it’s not uncommon for small-town museums to open their doors for him and the friends who accompany him on his trips.
In Madison, he was accompanied by Jack McGonigal and Madi Maddox. McGonigal also made what he called the 198/8 trip – 198 Nebraska communities in eight days – in 2020.
“I’m hoping to go to as many South Dakota places as possible,” he said, noting that he missed the Iowa trips.
Maddox has discovered that traveling broadens her horizons. Traveling with Varner, she’s done things she never imagined doing – such as holding an alligator.
“I like experiencing new things, getting out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Varner said planning a trip is complicated. He uses an online site to help him plan an efficient route and consults guides about what an area has to offer. However, he also looks for community members to promote their communities.
“I go on Facebook and ask for suggestions,” he said.
On Tuesday, Varner and his friends were planning to visit 15 towns.
Varner finances his trips with donations and with profits from book sales. Thus far, he has published two travel guides – “Visit531 Nebraska: Our Journey to Every Incorporated Town in the State” and “Visit939 Iowa.”
“If people donate, I’ll put their name in the back of the book,” he said.
The whole wandermore adventure – the trips, the books, the following he has developed – has confirmed for Varner that he’s in the right major. However, it has also allowed him to immerse himself in a project that brings together his passions – travel and writing.
“I knew I was a traveler at heart,” he said.
As an added perk, along the way, he’s discovering places he wants to visit again – such as Devil’s Gulch in Garretson.