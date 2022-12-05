Kibble Equipment float

KIBBLE EQUIPMENT took home the Most Creative float award at the Parade of Lights on Saturday with their extravagant reindeer tractor.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Madison’s Magical Christmas on Saturday was filled to the brim with community events. Local businesses and establishments spread holiday cheer with visits from Santa, ornament making, tree decorating and a host of other activities.

The day reached its climax with KJAM’s first official Parade of Lights, which was followed by the community tree lighting hosted by Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Hortness. In total, the parade had 45 floats adorned with lights and other themed decorations.