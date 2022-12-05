Madison’s Magical Christmas on Saturday was filled to the brim with community events. Local businesses and establishments spread holiday cheer with visits from Santa, ornament making, tree decorating and a host of other activities.
The day reached its climax with KJAM’s first official Parade of Lights, which was followed by the community tree lighting hosted by Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Hortness. In total, the parade had 45 floats adorned with lights and other themed decorations.
The evening also featured a caroling performance of “Jingle Bells” and “O Christmas Tree” by the Madison MasterSingers. Additionally, awards were given out for the parade’s best and brightest.
Madison Area Pink Ladies won most beautiful. Kibble Equipment won most creative. B&G Trucking won best use of lights. East River Electric won most humorous. Runnings won the Mayor’s Choice, and Lebahn’s Holiday Train won the sweepstakes award.
Awards were sponsored by the city, Madison Regional Health System, Bud’s Clean-Up Service, Sunshine Foods and Bob’s Electric. The parade itself was sponsored by Heartland Energy, Dairy Queen, First Bank & Trust, East River Electric, Sioux Valley Electric and Montgomery’s Furniture.
The tree lighting and the Day with Santa at the Downtown Armory were both planned by the Chamber’s Leadership Madison class.
The 12 members of the class meet every other week from the end of August through the end of February, planning a large group project for the community to enjoy each year.
A representative for the group, Steve Sims, was introduced by Hortness to raffle off five $200 Mad Money gift cards during the ceremony. On top of this, Ace Hardware provided a snow blower and a Blackstone Griddle as other raffle items.
Raffle tickets were passed out for free before the parade commenced, with winners needing to be present to receive their prizes. Gary Olson won the snow blower, and Jim Myers won the Blackstone Griddle.