Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/16/22 02:09 CFS22-05174 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/16/22 02:18 CFS22-05175 Vandalism Report Taken MPD S LIBERTY AVE MADISON
08/16/22 04:37 CFS22-05176 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS N UNION AVE MADISON
08/16/22 07:53 CFS22-05178 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/16/22 08:26 CFS22-05179 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
08/16/22 11:17 CFS22-05180 Traffic Hazard Unable to Locate MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/16/22 11:33 CFS22-05181 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO SW 4TH ST WENTWORTH
08/16/22 12:12 CFS22-05182 Victim Notification Referred to Partner Agency MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON
08/16/22 12:49 CFS22-05183 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/16/22 12:50 CFS22-05184 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
08/16/22 13:06 CFS22-05185 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/16/22 14:20 CFS22-05186 Medical Patient Transported EMS N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON
08/16/22 17:47 CFS22-05187 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
08/16/22 17:56 CFS22-05188 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N VAN EPS AVE MADISON
08/16/22 18:03 CFS22-05189 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/16/22 18:45 CFS22-05190 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/16/22 19:16 CFS22-05191 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
08/16/22 20:31 CFS22-05192 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone FISCHER PL WENTWORTH
08/16/22 20:59 CFS22-05193 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
08/16/22 22:13 CFS22-05194 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 43.871723, -97.10212
08/16/22 22:43 CFS22-05195 Animal Loose Information/Administrative 451ST AVE MADISON
Total Records: 21
