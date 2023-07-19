The Lake County Commission changed a policy on special meetings, scheduling two to deal with a plat, at its Tuesday meeting.
The new policy allows the county’s zoning officer to schedule a special meeting of the Planning Commission to consider plats, variances and conditional uses, upon the applicant showing good cause and paying a $350 fee.
The special meeting of the Planning Commission is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday, with the County Commission to follow immediately after at 8:15 a.m.
The policy change comes in what might be the last month of the current Planning Commission’s existence. The board will vote on an ordinance in August which would dissolve the Planning Commission and move all planning and zoning matters to the Lake County Commission.
Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust said it was “unlikely” there would be special meetings very often under the new ordinance, as the County Commission meets twice a month rather than once a month.
The policy change came about after a request from Dick Ericsson, a Madison attorney representing a client working to sell property in the county.
“Our office, together with the surveyor and auctioneer, worked closely with Ms. Schiernbeck [zoning officer] to make sure the surveying and platting process was done correctly and all questions of the Lake County Zoning Office were answered. We were told the Plat complied with all of the Zoning Office’s requirements,” Ericsson wrote in a letter to the County Commission.
At the Planning Commission’s July 12 meeting, all present board members voted to postpone presenting the plat to the County Commission until the August meeting.
“We wanted to make sure that, if it was platted for future development, that there were access points that wouldn’t impact the neighbors in a negative way,” Aaron Johnson, the head of the Planning Commission, said in an interview.
At the County Commission meeting, Ericsson said he and his client were not present at the Planning Commission meeting to answer the Planning Commission’s questions, as Ericsson did not believe there would be any questions. But, he said the sale of the property involved more than $3 million and is scheduled to close this Friday.
“We are going to respectfully request that the Commission reinstate the policy for special meetings, effective immediately, to allow us to present answers to any questions the Planning and Zoning Commission may have so that hopefully, this sale can close timely,” Ericsson wrote. “I firmly believe that having a policy to allow special meetings to be called, at the expense of the person requesting such a meeting, is appropriate, given the increasing number of developments within the County. Delaying large projects, in my opinion, unnecessarily only harms the county.”
Johnson said he believes the 15-minute meeting should be enough time to answer all the Planning Commission’s questions.
“There was no intent of slowing anything down or any harm to the project whatsoever,” Johnson said. “It was a mere question just focused on access to those tracts.”
At the County Commission meeting which instated the policy, Johnson requested permission to speak with the policy change with the commissioners, but he was denied. In a follow-up interview, he said he wanted to know what constituted “good cause” so the policy wouldn’t be abused in the future.
In addition, during the County Commission’s discussion on the ordinance to dissolve the Planning Commission, Johnson advocated for keeping the Planning Commission, which he said provides valuable insight and experience into zoning matters.
“It’s for the residents of Lake County, not for the convenience of the applicant. It’s for the neighbors, for them to be able to know what’s going on in the community and be able to process what’s going on,” he said.
The County Commission cited convenience of applicants and cost savings when previously asked about the reasons for dissolving the Planning Commission, and Commission Deb Reinicke echoed those thoughts while speaking with Johnson.
However, in previous months, the boards have experienced conflict over the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline, which led to a contentious joint meeting in June.
“I think you, as a person – I think the world of you – but you have a lot of trust to earn back with some things,” Reinicke said to Johnson at Tuesday’s meeting.
Johnson asked to keep discussion to the Planning and Zoning discussion for now, but Reinicke continued: “But that has a lot to do with this, so I’m just telling you that’s how I feel.”