The Lake County Food Pantry moving into its newly-renovated space is a “remarkable” and “transformational” change, according to its president.

The food pantry, which has operated since 1983, moved back into the Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) building at 111 S. Van Eps Ave. in April after working out of a temporary location since November 2022. The Lake County Food Pantry provides food, including canned goods, meat and produce, as well as diapers and other supplies, to county residents.