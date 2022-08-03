Lake County commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 22 to complete work on the budget for fiscal year 2023 after Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick advised them she wanted to publish the proposed budget on Aug. 30.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, has been leading budget discussions this year. Rather than provide commissioners with an overview of the entire budget, which was done in previous years, she has divided the budget into two sections – personnel and non-personnel requests.
Commissioners have not yet seen the personnel portion of the budget, which will reflect increases over last year as a result of raises county employees received in July. Gust asked commissioners to make preliminary decisions on Tuesday before she “works up” this portion of the budget for them.
Treasurer Deb Walburg asked for a status change for an employee hired last September as a Deputy II. Gust explained that office employees are generally hired at that level and receive a status change at some point.
Commissioner Deb Reinicke asked when this is generally done and was told most employees receive a status change at closer to two years. Reinicke asked if there were any advantages to the status change and was told there was none. No decision was made.
Gust indicated the wage study committee recommended changing the differential offered to dispatchers, corrections officers and those who work in the sheriff’s office. A complicated system was simplified with the base differential increased.
The committee recommended increasing the pay differential for those working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to $1 per hour during the week, which was defined as Monday through Thursday, and $1.50 per hour on weekends, which was defined as Friday through Sunday. Commissioner Dennis Slaughter suggested working it up to see how it would affect the budget.
Commissioners opted not to discuss a request by Jennifer Hayford to work full-time in Lake County. The position of 4-H adviser is currently split with Moody County, which has the advantage of keeping the cost to the county low.
However, the turnover in this position is relatively high. Oakley Perry, SDSU Extension 4-H county operations manager, indicated four people have held the position in the last 10 years. While turnover is a key consideration when discussing other county positions, commissioners have not raised that consideration in discussing this position.
Gust reported to commissioners that Moody County had voted to maintain the current relationship with Lake County regarding this position. Lake County commissioners will discuss the request when Chair Kelli Wollmann, who is the commission liaison with the 4-H program, is present.
A discussion regarding a request from Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson to include 15 hours of overtime in the planning and zoning budget segued into a discussion about the possibility of hiring a clerk to work part-time in that office.
“That office is hard to do by yourself,” Reinicke said. Prior to serving on the Lake County Commission, she was the planning and zoning officer for Lake County. She retired after being elected to office in 2016.
“If someone were there to take the calls and set up the appointments, they could prep for her,” Reinicke continued. She indicated she was thinking of a part-time position of 19 hours per week.
“She [Anderson] has vacation time she doesn’t take,” Reinicke added.
Slaughter voiced support for the new position.
“I’m hearing some rumbles of hostility from housing developers,” he said.
Reinicke indicated that for the last two years before she left her position in planning and zoning, she had an assistant.
“Every office in this courthouse has two employees,” she said. “I think we should look into it. I think it would benefit her plus the taxpayers.”
Gust asked commissioners if they wanted to give employees another raise. When raises were proposed earlier this year, a raise of $1.50 per hour was proposed with an additional 50 cents in January. Commissioners voted to give employees a $2 per hour raise in July.
“I think we need to do something,” Reinicke said. “Everything is going up in this world.”
Both a 50-cent per hour and a 3% raise were discussed. Gust was asked to present both options to the commission.