Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lake County commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Aug. 22 to complete work on the budget for fiscal year 2023 after Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick advised them she wanted to publish the proposed budget on Aug. 30.

Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, has been leading budget discussions this year. Rather than provide commissioners with an overview of the entire budget, which was done in previous years, she has divided the budget into two sections – personnel and non-personnel requests.