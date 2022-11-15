Angel Tree at Montgomery's Furniture

THE ANGEL TREE at Montgomery Furniture is filling up with children seeking assistance this holiday season. The Madison Public Library and Gary's Bakery also have angel trees where volunteers can obtain information to purchase gifts for those in need.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The season of giving is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for another year of the Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program.

The Angel Trees offer an opportunity for community volunteers to provide food and gifts for local families and children in need.