THE ANGEL TREE at Montgomery Furniture is filling up with children seeking assistance this holiday season. The Madison Public Library and Gary's Bakery also have angel trees where volunteers can obtain information to purchase gifts for those in need.
The season of giving is right around the corner, and that means it’s time for another year of the Lake County Food Pantry’s Angel Tree program.
The Angel Trees offer an opportunity for community volunteers to provide food and gifts for local families and children in need.
Families who wish to apply for the program can do so at the Department of Social Services, Community Counseling Services or Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP). In addition, local organizations and churches can reach out to submit their own selections of angels.
According to Lake County Food Pantry Board President Jeff Nelson, applications have been available since late September, with the deadline at the end of the day on Wednesday.
Once all applications are in, the Food Pantry can begin assembling food orders and volunteers can commence their shopping. Nelson said that the Food Pantry plans to have all angels printed and placed on their trees before Thanksgiving.
The trees can be found at Montgomery Furniture, Madison Public Library and Gary’s Bakery; trees were set up on Nov. 5.
Each angel contains information for a boy or girl with gift suggestions. They also come with a contact section for the volunteer’s name and phone number; this is deposited in a collection box beside the tree to ensure volunteers can be easily contacted if they are late bringing in gifts.
The angels are then attached to the gifts before being returned, wrapped, to the Food Pantry volunteers at the Downtown Armory. This process will begin on Dec. 10 and continue until Dec. 14, excluding Sunday. Gifts will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Once all gifts are collected and food orders are assembled, volunteers will start their deliveries on Dec. 17. Last year, Nelson noted that the program delivered to around 170 families, with more than 200 children receiving gifts. Nelson is expecting similar numbers for this year’s program.