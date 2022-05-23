Flick a switch and the power goes on.
For members of Sioux Valley Energy, that wasn’t true in the days immediately following the derecho on May 12. Some waited as long as five days before power was restored.
“Over 12,000 members were without power at one point, which is approximately 40% of our system,” said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relation for Sioux Valley.
Nearly all Lake County members, three-fourths of Brookings County members as well as three-fourths of Moody County members and a quarter of Minnehaha County members were among those without power. Although Sioux Valley is experienced in getting members back online, this storm created an unprecedented challenge for the cooperative.
“An ice storm will often knock down power lines in a more direct manner. Lines are not usually twisted, and debris is often not as much of an issue with ice storms,” Vugteveen explained.
“With a tornado, that is usually a much smaller, isolated path. The damage path of the derecho was 50 miles wide and 100 miles long within the SVE service territory,” she continued.
Essentially, Sioux Valley was dealing with a combination situation – a widespread area such as that experienced when an ice storm hits the region along with the kind of damage seen following a tornado. To help members understand what crews were facing, the cooperative made extensive use of Facebook throughout the outage.
Tim McCarthy, general manager and CEO, posted videos including one with drone coverage. Updates were posted regularly with photos and explanations of what crews were doing. Two days after the storm, a map was posted showing both how many crews were working and the geographical area being covered.
Challenges encountered
Generally, following a storm, a line in the affected area is patrolled to determine the extent of the damage and the materials which will be needed to make the necessary repairs. Due to the widespread nature of this storm, nearly 85% of Sioux Valley’s 6,100 miles of line were patrolled, according to Vugteveen.
An early Facebook post reported, “As we patrol the line, we are finding much more significant damage and debris, which is taking a long time to clear. There are areas we have not even gotten to yet to assess the damage.”
Vugteveen described some of that damage.
“We found grain bins, entire buildings, tin from buildings, along with a lot of other debris on our lines. In addition, there was significant tree damage that needed to be cleared before we could either repair the wire or install new poles to replace the broken poles,” she said.
Tree removal proved to be one of the most widespread problems the crews faced. Before the lines could be repaired, trees had to be cleared from the line. While the cooperative routinely does right-of-way clearing and trims trees around power lines, they don’t – as a rule – remove mature trees.
“We had a 22-person crew from Friest Tree Experts along with a significant amount of tree trimming and removal equipment working ahead of the line workers to remove downed trees, shrubs, branches, etc., from the path of the lines and from on top of them,” Vugteveen said.
Only after the trees and other debris were removed could line workers address issues related to restoring power. A Facebook post explained this involved replacing damaged poles, repairing the wire and then ensuring the tension on the line was correct so they wouldn’t slap together and cause another outage. Then the lines could be re-energized, restoring power.
Safety first approach
In restoring power to such a widespread area, the cooperative measured success in two ways. Safety was Sioux Valley’s first priority.
“Safety is part of the culture at Sioux Valley Energy, and during a storm situation, we meet every morning prior to crews going out into the field to discuss safety and a plan of action for the day,” Vugteveen said.
For Sioux Valley, this included ending operations daily at 10 p.m. McCarthy explained in a Facebook post that this enabled line workers to see what they were doing and to be rested when they were on the job, a safety consideration.
“Linework is a physically taxing job and when employees start to get tired, mistakes can happen. In this business, those mistakes can cause injury or death,” he wrote.
The cooperative then prioritized lines which affected the greatest number of members.
“Our goal is to stabilize and restore the distribution system in a safe manner as quickly as possible for members. The number of people out of power at any point in time is one of the metrics we use to gauge the success we are having when restoring power,” Vugteveen indicated.
She said they had over 100 personnel in the field working to restore power, including crews from other cooperatives. In addition, there were employees working behind the scenes supporting frontline efforts.
“During a storm situation, it is basically all-hands-on-deck,” Vugteveen said. “We have employees from many different departments answering the phones, working on internal and external communications, coordinating accommodations for crews who are assisting, delivering meals to the field, engineering line construction and rebuilds, storm management work and much more.”