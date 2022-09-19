The Nunda American Legion Auxiliary met at the Nunda Fire Hall on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. The meeting begins a new year for the Auxiliary, and membership dues are being collected.
Seventeen members paid their dues. Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact a current member.
In addition to several Auxiliary programs, the unit supports the Sioux Falls VA Hospital, Special Olympics and Chapel of Four Chaplains.
The district president’s letter explained the Veterans Stand Down event that will be held at the S.D. Military Heritage Alliance building in Sioux Falls to provide extra — a hand up, not a hand out.
A patriotic quilt has been made for a raffle at the Legion’s fall fund-raiser on Nov. 11. Tickets for the quilt raffle are for sale at a cost of $1 each or six for $5. Contact a member to purchase tickets.
Other event details will be discussed at the October meeting.
The National Auxiliary President, Vickie Koutz, will be in South Dakota Sept. 25-28. Auxiliary members wanting to support this event can go to Pierre or Rapid City during her visit. The schedule of events is published in the Auxiliary magazine.
Members are encouraged to bring Christmas gifts for veterans at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls to the October meeting. Veterans select one gift to give someone and one gift for themselves at the Christmas Gift Shop. Gift suggestions are money, gift cards, games, puzzles, card games and larger sized men’s clothing items.
Volunteers are being sought to attend the Fall District 7 meeting at Sioux Falls Post 15 on Oct. 22. A social and lunch begin at 11 a.m. followed by a 1 p.m. meeting.
Dona Hansen, chaplain, closed the meeting by reading the prayer for peace. Bonnie Hartman served lunch.
Garnet Wosje will serve lunch at the next meeting on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.