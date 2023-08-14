Several Madison area drivers turned in outstanding performances at I-90 Speedway on Saturday night. Three drivers finished in the Top 10 in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Car A-Feature. Nick Barger led the way as he placed fourth.
Nate Barger finished fifth while Dillon Bickett placed ninth. Winning the A-Feature was Lee Goos, Jr. of Hartford.
Bickett qualified for the A-Feature after placing fourth in the B-Feature, which was won by Jared Jensen of Parker.
Nick Barger picked up a heat race win earlier in the evening. Other heat race winners were Owen Carison, Somerset, Wis.; Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa; and Brayden Wiese, Flandreau.
Nate Barger finished third in his heat race while Bickett placed fifth in his heat race.
Wentworth’s Ron Howe drove to a third-place finish in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature while Chester Brett Martin finished seventh. Madison’s Matt Steuerwwald did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Brandon Ferguson of Lennox.
Martin was one of three heat race winners; the other two winners were Kinzer Glanzer, Bridgewater and Ferguson. Steuerwald placed third in his heat race while Howe was fifth in his heat race.
Madison’s Doug Wallis drove to a ninth-place finish in the USRA B Modified A-Feature on Saturday night. Madison’s Curt Ottoson did not finish the race. Winning the A-Feature was Dustin Kruse of Baltic.
Ottoson picked up a heat race win, as did Colton Kaskie, Sheldon, Iowa and Tanner James, Mt. Vernon. Wallis placed second in his heat race.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare finished 12th in the USRA Hobby Stock A-Feature, which was won by Dustin Gulbrandson of Sioux Falls.
Hare was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Josh Downs, Hartford; Joel Norris, Sioux Falls; and Gulbrandson.
RAPID SPEEDWAY
The Racesaver Sprint Cars were in the infield at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Friday night. The Bargers passed several cars to place in the Top 10 of the A-Feature. Nate Barger passed 14 cars and placed fifth. Nick Barger passed eight cars and finished eighth. Winning the A-Feature was Goos.
Nick Barger was fourth in his heat race while Nate Barger was fifth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Sullivan; John Lambertz, Sioux Falls; Brandon Bosma, Rock Rapids, Iowa; and Dusty Ballanger, Harrisburg.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Miller Central Speedway had a pair of races over the weekend. On Friday night, Howard’s Justin Karlen placed sixth in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature. Winning the race was Thomas Weisgram of Aberdeen.
Karlen placed fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Weisgram and Chase Gellig of Aberdeen.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements finished ninth in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature. Howard’s John Hanneman did not finish the race. Maria Broksieck of Goodwin won the A-Feature.
Clements was third in his heat race while Hanneman finished fifth. Winning heat races were Broksieck; Matt Goth, Huron (former Madison driver); and Andy Rossow of Florence.
On Saturday night, Karlen placed fifth in his heat race. David Carlson of Huron and Jayson Good of Watertown won heat races.
Clements was 14th in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature, which was won by Rossow.
Clements was sixth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Rossow, Goth and Broc Stout of Winner.
KNOXVILLE RACEWAY
Knoxville Raceway held the 62nd Knoxville National for 410 Outlaw Sprints over four nights. Winning the crown on Saturday night was Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif. Brandon’s Dusty Zomer, driving the 3J car owned by Jeremiah Jordahl, placed 12th in the A-Feature on Saturday night.
Other feature winners on the last night were Justin Peck, Moniova, Ind. (B-Feature); Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, Iowa (C-Feature); Lachian McHugh, Gold Coast OLD (D-Feature); and Brooke Tatnell, San Souci, NSW (E-Feature).
In his qualifying night on Thursday, Zomer placed eighth in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Carson Macedo of Lemoore, Calif.
Other feature winners on Thursday were Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif. (B-Feature); and Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif. (C-Feature).
Zomer placed fourth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Zach Hampton, Mooresville, Ind.; Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.; Kalib Henry, Sacramento, Calif.; Larson; and Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, Mo.