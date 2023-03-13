East River welcomes the public to support the 59th annual LifeScape fund-raiser on March 29.

“The Employees’ Committee knows the importance of supporting non-profits in our area, such as LifeScape,” said Erica Fitzhugh, East River LifeScape fund-raiser chairperson. “We are selling raffle tickets for a Polaris Ranger and holding an online auction with items generously donated by businesses in our community.”