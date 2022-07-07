Lake County commissioners on Tuesday morning denied the application for a highway access permit submitted by PP6-Madison, LLC, for the facility being constructed east of Madison Regional Health System along S.W. 10th Street.
The facility, described as an assisted living facility and senior community, is being developed by the limited liability company incorporated in 2021 with Tracey Mahlstedt, business manager of investment and finance division for HME Management, LLC, of Brookings, listed as the registered agent. PP6-Madison, LLC, shares a physical address with HME Management, a developer which focuses on three real estate sectors, according to its website – senior living, multi-family and residential twin homes.
In April, the Madison city commissioners voted to annex the area where construction will take place. However, the street – part of the SD-34 bypass – remains a county road. Two applications related to the project were presented to commissioners on Tuesday morning. No one from either HME Management or PP6-Madison was present to address questions and concerns.
The application for a utility occupancy permit was approved. However, the application for highway access hit a snag due to safety concerns.
“I have a tough time with two approaches in that area,” County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson told commissioners. Plans showed two approaches relatively close together and near the existing approach for MRHS.
Nelson was also concerned because neither of the approaches was lined up with the gravel approach to the independent living units which are part of the Bethel Lutheran Home campus.
“Personally, I think we need to start eliminating these skewed intersections,” he indicated.
He had no objection to having one approach which is lined up with the Bethel approach, and noted the design appears to include an access road, which makes his recommendation feasible.
The general consensus among commissioners appeared to be that with the hill, the nearby Egan Avenue intersection and the amount of traffic on the bypass, a single approach would provide safer access and egress.
“I think this is a conversation they could have had with us earlier in the process,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, advised commissioners to deny the request and to ask PP6-Madison to submit a new application which takes Nelson’s recommendations into consideration.
In other business related to the highway department, the commission:
— Approved a sales order for a snow blower with optional side draft compensator. Nelson asked to use funds earmarked for a pickup to make this purchase since commissioners previously denied his request to purchase a pickup.
— Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy to install an underground distribution cable near the intersection of 241st Street and 456th Avenue.