Register of Deeds Shirley Ebsen told Lake County commissioners she did not want to open a Pandora’s box with her request on Tuesday morning, but she wanted to take action to address a safety concern in her office.
Ebsen indicated she was one of the applicants for a grant from the American Rescue Plan Act funding the county has received. Those grants will not be awarded until they have been reviewed by a local committee and vetted by the First District Association of Local Governments.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, reported in October when the grants were announced that she hoped to make a recommendation to the Lake County Commission in March 2022. Ebsen asked to purchase a second workstation prior to that.
“As we are getting back to business as usual, we have people lined up in our office,” she indicated.
Ebsen requested grant funding to put a second workstation in the vault for those who are conducting research from digitized records. Currently, only one individual can access records at any given time.
To alleviate the wait, Ebsen said she has been allowing individuals to use personal workstations. She indicated reservations about the wisdom of doing that. She also expressed concerns about the impact of a delay on the cost of the project.
“I would like to implement this before everything goes up,” she said.
Ebsen said she has the option of paying for the workstation out of modernization and preservation funds, but did not budget for it. She asked if grant funding could be used to reimburse the expense.
“It would be possible if she is awarded a grant,” Gust told commissioners. “If it would not be awarded, the expense would come out of her budget.”
Ebsen said she didn’t want to set a precedent in coming to the commission for approval of a project for which grant funding was requested, but she felt it would address congestion in her office when COVID-19 remains a concern.
After discussing the logistics of her request, commissioners approved Ebsen’s request.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Nominated Commissioner Kelli Wollmann to serve as chair and Commissioner Aaron Johnson to serve as vice chair.
— Approved meeting dates and times, county depositories and publishing salaries for county employees.
— Approved resolutions regarding elections, officials training and travel, and claims.
— Approved with minor changes board appointments and department liaisons. At the recommendation of Commissioner Deb Reinicke, a department liaison was appointed for the county auditor’s office.
“I want all offices and employees to be treated the same,” she said in making the recommendation. Other departments already had liaisons. “You may need someone to talk to,” Reinicke told Auditor Paula Barrick during the meeting. “We don’t micromanage. You call us when you need us.”
— Approved an agreement with Automatic Building Controls, Inc., for fire alarm checks.
— Approved the consultant contract with the state Department of Health for community health services. Gust reported the requested change was made to the contract. Previously, the contract contained a provision allowing the community health nurse to participate in the interview process for hiring clerical support for the office.
— Approved an agreement for detention services with Minnehaha County and Lutheran Social Services.
— Approved an intergovernmental contract with South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.
— Approved inmate housing contracts with Miner and Sanborn counties. Gust reported these contracts were identical to those approved in December for Kingsbury, Moody and McCook counties.
— Acknowledged a request for assistance from Orland Township for the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund small structure inventory. Gust indicated she would follow up with townships who have not submitted requests for the state-funded project.
— Approved an application for burial assistance for a county resident who died in December and whose family could not afford cremation costs.
— Approved hiring Jason Oostra to serve as a correctional officer in the Lake County Jail.