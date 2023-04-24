MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S 24 senior choir members were honored Thursday as part of the group's spring concert. This was the final spring concert of their high school careers, with director Jennifer Richards praising each student for their commitment and dedication to the program.
Through the simple act of singing, connections are formed that will last a lifetime. This was the theme of Madison High School’s spring choir concert, where director Jennifer Richards took time to honor each senior who would soon be departing her choir, many of whom she has known since their days in middle school.
“This is their final spring choir concert, and we have 24 amazing seniors,” Richards told the audience before addressing the students directly: “It gives me nothing but joy and pleasure to see the people you’ve grown into. You stole my heart in sixth grade, and honestly, I don’t know where the years have gone. It’s been seven years...I do know that I’m grateful for every single one of you.”
The concert was held Thursday in the MHS auditorium and featured performances from all five of the school’s choirs. Kicking things off was the combined treble choir, a group comprised of the collective sopranos and altos from the school’s mixed and treble choirs. They performed “Be the Change” by Jacob Narverud and “Shenandoah,” an American folk song which the choir will be taking to the Region II Large Group HS Band/Choir Contest on Wednesday in Harrisburg.
The school’s mixed choir will also be headed to this contest and will be performing “Requiem” by Eliza Gilkyson and “O Sifuni Mungu” as performed by the band First Call. The latter song has lyrics partially in Swahili, with the title translating to “All Creatures of Our God and King.”
“O Sifuni Mungu” featured a rotating cast of soloists including Maguire Studer, Samual Fast, Renae Hass, Ava Brandenburger, Micah Nelson, Caden DeVries and EllieAnna Jankord. Additionally, Myles Olson played the congas, Evelyn Graham the claves and Addy Meyer the rain-stick and egg shaker.
Madison’s treble choir, combined choir and tenor/bass choir performed as well, with solos given to Sophia Peterreins and Daveny Shaw. Evelyn Graham played the congas, and Audrey Allen, Sophia Peterreins and Avery Schamber performed as a descant trio. Accompaniment was provided by Monica Pickard.
Another notable performance came from Elizabeth Studer, who provided a spoken-word introduction to the combined choir’s rendition of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo, a song that was written for the film “Harriet,” which chronicles the legacy of Harriet Tubman.
“We sing this song not only to honor and remember Harriet Tubman and all the enslaved people, but for all marginalized people, remembering that it is up to us to help, speak out and stand up for all human beings,” Studer proclaimed.
Along with honoring the seniors, Richards took special time to announce that this was the debut year of Madison High School’s new musical lettering program, which was created in conjunction with band director Terrence Kenny.
“What we did was we established a point system, so that everything students do in band or choir has a point value,” Richards explained. “If you earn 16 points at any time cumulatively through your high school career, you earn a music letter. If you earn eight points after your first, in one year, you’ll earn another.”
In total, 11 students received their first letter, 16 double lettered and nine triple lettered. Richards thanked Kenny for his collaboration, as well as the parents in the audience for their continued support of their children’s love for choir.
“Thank you, parents, for encouraging your sons and daughters to make music a part of their daily life. I think that we all need something in our day that feeds our spirit, that feeds our soul. For me, that’s music, and I hope for them it is, too,” Richards said.