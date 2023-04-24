MHS spring choir concert

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S 24 senior choir members were honored Thursday as part of the group's spring concert. This was the final spring concert of their high school careers, with director Jennifer Richards praising each student for their commitment and dedication to the program.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Through the simple act of singing, connections are formed that will last a lifetime. This was the theme of Madison High School’s spring choir concert, where director Jennifer Richards took time to honor each senior who would soon be departing her choir, many of whom she has known since their days in middle school.

“This is their final spring choir concert, and we have 24 amazing seniors,” Richards told the audience before addressing the students directly: “It gives me nothing but joy and pleasure to see the people you’ve grown into. You stole my heart in sixth grade, and honestly, I don’t know where the years have gone. It’s been seven years...I do know that I’m grateful for every single one of you.”