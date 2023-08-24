Law Enforcement Blotter Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:08/23/23 00:22 CFS23-05744 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.1203408/23/23 01:37 CFS23-05745 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N OLIVE AVE MADISON08/23/23 06:17 CFS23-05746 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON08/23/23 10:47 CFS23-05747 Animal Found Handled By Animal Control N LIBERTY AVE MADISON08/23/23 12:37 CFS23-05748 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON08/23/23 14:10 CFS23-05749 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HIGHLAND AVE MADISON08/23/23 18:38 CFS23-05750 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON08/23/23 20:55 CFS23-05751 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON08/23/23 21:13 CFS23-05752 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 6TH ST MADISON08/23/23 21:39 CFS23-05753 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative SW 8TH ST MADISON08/23/23 22:32 CFS23-05754 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON08/23/23 22:50 CFS23-05755 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON08/23/23 23:11 CFS23-05756 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SHARON LANE WENTWORTH08/23/23 23:20 CFS23-05757 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 14 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland reunion City offers public items from 505 S. Highland Madison Aquatic Center celebrates first Lifeguard Appreciation Day Prep Roundup: Raiders fall to Arlington Chester welcomes new and returning teachers Aslesen commits to Valley City State for basketball Six new teachers to start at ORR Two people killed after car is struck by train in South Dakota Flyers earn shutout victory against Garretson Martin looks forward to teacher/student chemistry in new position Follow us Facebook Twitter