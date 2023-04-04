The Lake County Commission approved a $547,872 bid to finish overlaying 233rd Street at its Tuesday meeting.
Bowes Construction, from Brookings, will put a 2-inch overlay over 233rd Street from 460rd Avenue east to 463rd Avenue.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson said there are a couple of “bad spots” which may require additional funding. An overlay of 233rd Street is an ongoing project, Nelson said, with about 3 1/2 miles being completed last year.
An overlay is when about 2 inches of asphalt concrete is applied to pavement to help maintain a road and extend its useful life.
“Potholes are showing up big time,” said Commission Adam Leighton, who said he traveled on 233rd Street earlier that day.
Originally, $650,000 was budgeted for the project, but a harsh winter means the county, and the Highway Department in particular, is short on funds, said Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust.
While the commissioners discussed whether the project was financially sound, they ultimately approved the bid in hopes of finishing out this multi-year project.
“As long as we don’t find a great big surprise in the project, we should be OK,” Nelson said.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, county resident Aaron Johnson asked if the commissioners would take any action, such as creating ordinances or regulations, regarding carbon dioxide pipelines.
Commissioners are not required to respond to public comments and did not in this case.
Johnson has spoken at several previous meetings about carbon dioxide pipelines, specifically the planned Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. The company plans to build a pipeline throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. The pipeline will transport pressurized liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, like Lake County’s Dakota Ethanol, to a North Dakota site where it will be stored deep underground.
No action regarding the proposed pipeline was taken at the meeting.
The Lake County Commission’s next meeting is April 18 at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room in the courthouse. But, the commissioners will host a town hall and listening session April 11 at 6 p.m. in the same location to discuss potential property tax increases with county residents. No action will be taken at this town hall, but it will provide education for county residents and give attendees a time to speak directly to commissioners about any concerns.
In other business:
— The commission adopted the 5-year Lake County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan. A plan is required to receive certain funds before, during and after disasters from the South Dakota Department of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The county worked on the plan throughout last year and held a public hearing in December 2022, and the plan was approved by FEMA on Feb. 7.
— Rick Becker, the director of equalization, took his oath of office and discussed an upcoming county Board of Equalization meeting, which will be held on April 11 at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room.
— Seasonal bids for the Highway Department for materials, fuel, weed control and equipment were approved.
— Two tax abatements from the Treasurer’s Office and five from the Department of Equalization’s office were approved.
— Chairperson Kelli Wollmann read a proclamation declaring April as National County Government Month, and the commission recognized Gust, who hit her 15-year milestone working for Lake County.
