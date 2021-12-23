The spirit of the season descended on St. Peter on the Prairie Wednesday night as people filled the pews to celebrate again the holiday generations have celebrated in that place.
With song and stories, they recalled why families gather during the longest nights of the year — to welcome the newborn Savior, the Light which darkness cannot overcome. The candlelight celebration had both the informality of a family gathering and the beauty of a professional concert.
Those in attendance were encouraged to participate by singing traditional Christmas carols such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Oh, Come, All Ye Faithful” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” But they also were invited to sit back and listen to the special music provided by Rebekah Bahn.
Bahn, who is studying elementary education at the University of South Dakota, performed two songs with a simple elegance that transformed both into prayer. Accompanied by her mother, Sheri Holt, Bahn sang “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” and “Mary, Did You Know?”
Susan Janssen, who was a member of the congregation when St. Peter was a Lutheran church, shared Christmas memories, noting that for those of Scandinavian descent, lutefisk is one of the smells of the season. She described the church dinner which would be held a couple of weeks before Christmas.
“The smell [of lutefisk] would hit you before you reached the door,” she recalled. After dining on a meal of boiled potatoes, ham, lefse and lutefisk with butter, members of the congregation would enjoy a Christmas program.
Janssen described the Sunday School program with its wisemen, shepherds, angels, Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus, who was a doll most years. However, in 1992, her son Logan was born in October.
“He was the perfect size to be the baby Jesus,” she recounted.
She described caroling to the elderly residents in the neighborhood, who sometimes surprised them with cookies. Janssen ended her remarks by sharing the lyrics of a humorous song about lutefisk which was intended to be sung to the tune of “O Tannenbaum.”
A time for more serious reflection came when children were invited to the front to hear “Santa’s Prayer,” a book by Tom Roberts and illustrated by Doug Moss. In it, the narrator speaks of seeing Santa enter a church on Christmas Eve. With his sister, he follows Santa.
“Much to our surprise, he prayed to Baby Jesus,” the narrator says. “Thank you for who you are and for your Christmas light.”
Santa expresses concern that children will forget about Jesus when they open the presents he brings, and asks that Jesus help the children not give into greed.
“You’re the star of Christmas,” Santa prays before heading out to deliver presents, “You’re the One who deserves the praise, not old Santa here.”
After he leaves, the narrator and his sister imitate Santa and pray as well.
Before the message could settle too heavily upon those attending the celebration, Santa himself made an appearance, giving small gifts to each of the children.
As the celebration drew to a close, candles were distributed and lights were dimmed. Ushers lit the first candle in each row and the light spread as each person holding a candle lit it from their neighbor’s.
Into the magical, candlelit darkness, voices recounted the Christmas story, singing together, “Silent night, holy night, all is calm, all is bright.”
After ending with “Joy to the World,” those in attendance gathered in the basement for refreshments.