The impact of the drought, high winds and water shortages was of key concern last week when the Local Emergency Planning Committee held a regular quarterly meeting.
Local fire chiefs expressed concerns about water shortages in Lake County as a result of the drought and limited access to water outside municipalities. In the past, they could draw from sloughs, but that’s not an option this year.
Wentworth Fire Chief Terry Reck reported the Big Sioux Community Water System will allow rural fire departments to draw water, but the Kingbrook Rural Water System will not. Nunda Fire Chief Dan Hansen explained Kingbrook considers it a liability issue.
“If they say, ‘You can take our water’ and there’s not water, who’s responsible?” he said.
Ramona Fire Chief Myron Nagel said that as rural communities choose water systems over local wells, they’re not maintaining their wells, which also limits access.
“I would like to see us figure out how to get water tanks in Nunda, Ramona and Rutland,” he said. During the course of the discussion, Winfred was also added to the list.
Reck and Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert both indicated they have verbal agreements with farmers who keep water in tankers which they can use.
Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer said he’s been discussing the matter with the state Office of Emergency Management.
“Because you’re doing something just for fire suppression, they can’t do anything,” he said.
In addition to the water shortage, the high winds have also been a cause for concern. Keefer explained that county ordinance requires a burn ban be issued when the National Weather Service indicates a high fire danger. He posts these on the county’s Facebook page.
Due to concerns about switching back and forth, the committee discussed whether a burn ban should be issued until conditions change. However, no action was taken.
In other business, the committee:
— Received an update from April Denholm, director of Lake County 911 Communications, on Active 911, the emergency response software currently in use throughout the county. She advised emergency responders how to set their GPS setting so dispatchers can advise callers on response time.
“I’ve told callers, ‘I see them. They are a block away’,” she said. “It’s very reassuring to tell them that.”
The committee also discussed the software’s mapping capabilities. Issues have arisen regarding directions, and responders are concerned about road closures due to construction or natural disasters.
— Learned Lake County applied for a Homeland Security grant for courthouse access control and security equipment. The system would eliminate the need for keys, substituting keycards.
— Learned Weather Spotter training would be held on April 26 in Brookings.
— Established a committee to discuss this year’s training exercise. Options include a table-top, functional or full-scale exercise.
— Discussed the possibility of seeking funding to purchase LUCAS devices for rural departments. The chest compression system provides CPR for cardiac arrest patients.
— Learned about the free CPR classes that are offered in the county. Reck is responsible for coordinating the classes, but a team of instructors works with him.
“It’s something we offer to the public to encourage people to do it,” Reck said. He explained it’s important to know CPR even when there’s an automated external defibrillator (AED) available.