A well-attended candidate forum on Tuesday night allowed the five candidates running for three seats on the Madison Central School Board to let their lights shine.
The candidate forum was hosted by the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and streamed live on the chamber’s Facebook page.
More than 60 people were in attendance at the Tunheim auditorium on the Dakota State University campus, and more than 70 watched the forum via Facebook.
Each candidate was given two minutes to answer questions posed by members of the community and read by Eric Hortness, GMACC executive director. Little beyond personality distinguished the candidates’ answers. Never was this more obvious than when Jordan Schuh said, “Ditto,” after Lynsee Planting answered a question.
During introductions, incumbent Keith Bundy said he was running “to give back to the community,” and incumbent Tom Farrell spoke of his long involvement with the district, beginning when he was a student. Kirsti Meyer brought wit to her introduction, as she did to all of her answers, before speaking more seriously of the need to give teachers the resources they need to take care of the students.
Planting, who is employed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service with the USDA, spoke of work experience which she felt was relevant, including supervising staff and working with boards of elected officials. She also introduced what would be her refrain for the evening: “If we put our children first, we really can’t go wrong.”
Schuh, disability services coordinator at DSU, said he is concerned about the teacher shortage. Of the five candidates, only Meyer and Planting spoke of having children currently in the school system.
Candidates answered a wide range of questions. Among them were the role of the school board, factors motivating them to run, issues facing the school board, the public relations role of the school board, changes which are needed at the state and national level, whether the partnership with DSU for the athletic facility was wise, and what they hoped to achieve on the board.
Farrell described the role of the school board using responsibilities identified by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD): to hire and evaluate the superintendent, to adopt policies, and to adopt the budget and stay within it. To this, he added that school board members should advocate for public education.
Farrell’s passionate belief in the board’s advocacy role became obvious later in the forum when asked about changes necessary at the state and national level. Then, he admitted to getting on his soapbox.
“If you believe in public education, then you need to support public education,” he said, adding that people cannot sit on their hands. “We take everyone and move them forward from where they are. It’s a right.”
Meyer agreed with the ASBSD’s outline of board responsibilities, but also spoke of the school board as “the community part of the school,” and said board members should “make sure the community helps the school to function.” Throughout the hour-long forum, she spoke several times of the board’s responsibility to make sure children have what they need to succeed.
At the end of the evening, while making her final comments, Meyer’s eyes filled with tears as she shared a personal story in which she demonstrated how the school is already working to help students succeed. She said her son struggled when the district went to remote learning in 2020.
Meyer approached Elementary Principal Janel Guse, who told her, “We’ll make it work.” Her son was able to pass that year and is now doing well in school.
“I want to be part of that,” Meyer told those in attendance.
Planting also focused on ensuring the students have the resources they need to succeed, but she also spoke throughout the forum about building working relationships with both teachers and parents to “make sure we come together for the kids.”
“It takes a village working together to make sure our kids get the best education possible,” Planting said.
Schuh said the board’s responsibility was to work together to achieve the district’s vision and mission. He indicated he was motivated to serve on the board by “a servant’s heart,” and spoke several times of his desire to serve the community. He also talked about the workforce shortage, speaking specifically about teachers.
“Our educators are our frontline workers, our change agents,” Schuh said.
In speaking of the school board’s responsibilities, Bundy agreed with Farrel, and noted the board did a great job in hiring Superintendent Joel Jorgenson. He added another component – communication.
“We need to communicate well with staff and community,” Bundy said.
Communication and the mental health needs of both students and staff were two themes he emphasized during the forum. He encouraged the public to attend school board meetings and voice their concerns.
All of the candidates expressed concerns about school funding and about the need to recruit and retain good educators. Farrell added other positions, especially bus driver positions, were also difficult to fill.
In his closing comments, he indicated that regardless of who was elected, the board would be in good hands, which generally summarized the mutual respect which candidates demonstrated throughout the forum.