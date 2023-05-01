Bowling scores May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cherry LanesTuesday 7 Open League: 4-11Women’s High Game: Tammy Nelson 186Women’s High Series: Tammy Nelson 418Men’s High Game: Andy Ullom & Terry Hart 237Men’s High Series: Andy Ullom 668Pindusters: 4-12High Game: Marissa Kearin 224High Series: Marissa Kearin 619Thursday 7 Men’s: 4-13High Game: Greg Vavra 279High Series: Andy Ullom 711Tuesday 7 Open League: 4-18Women’s High Game: Bethany Winter 206Women’s High Series: Erin Schneider 508Men’s High Game: Nick Smith 279Men’s High Series: Jim Olson 743Pindusters: 4-19High Game: Marissa Kearin 255High Series: Marissa Kearin 618 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Bethel event: friends, family and dessert DSU releases 2023 football schedule MARSP has program on 'Sowing Seeds of Love' Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Madison Public Library unveils new 'Nancy Sabbe Room' Prep roundup: Tigers compete at Garretson Invite Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over near Ramona Students paint positive messages Letter to the editor Follow us Facebook Twitter