BROOKINGS — It may seem like deja vu for South Dakota voters this year as they will once again be deciding whether or not they want the state to allow recreational marijuana.

Initiated Measure 27 is a scaled-down version of Amendment A that voters approved in the last election. Despite finding favor with voters, the amendment was challenged in court and defeated. That scenario still rubs Matthew Schweich the wrong way. He’s the campaign manager for Yes on 27 for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.