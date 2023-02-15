Interlakes Area United Way annual meeting

THE INTERLAKES AREA United Way held the annual meeting on Monday night to announce their 2023 allocations. Thirty-one agencies and programs will receive funding in the coming year, including Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity, Trinity Lutheran Preschool, Madison's Domestic Violence Network and many more. Here, recipients posed for a picture after receiving their allocation certificates.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) has provided support to countless agencies and programs throughout Lake, Miner and Moody counties for decades. Throughout their work, they’ve helped fund projects in the fields of education, health care, basic needs and more.

“Our mission is to change lives and improve the communities we serve,” IAUW Vice President Danielle Kearin said during the group’s annual meeting on Monday.