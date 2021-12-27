Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/26/21 07:21 CFS21-08328 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / HEATHERWOOD AVE MADISON

12/26/21 09:47 CFS21-08329 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

12/26/21 10:34 CFS21-08330 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD RAMM HEIGHTS DR MADISON

12/26/21 11:44 CFS21-08331 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N HARTH AVE

12/26/21 12:18 CFS21-08332 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009407, -97.120342

12/26/21 12:21 CFS21-08333 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34

12/26/21 15:43 CFS21-08334 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

12/26/21 16:14 CFS21-08335 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.141907

12/26/21 17:56 CFS21-08336 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON

12/26/21 19:20 CFS21-08337 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.120346

12/26/21 19:51 CFS21-08338 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON

12/26/21 21:10 CFS21-08339 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 231ST ST

12/26/21 23:07 CFS21-08340 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone SW 8TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 13