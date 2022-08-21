Madison Central School Board member Rob Honomichl has joined the Associated School Boards of South Dakota board of directors.
He was appointed to the board to represent the Southeast Region’s 700-1,399 enrollment category.
Beginning his service on the Madison Central School Board in 2017, Honomichl has been a member of the capital outlay, technology and classified negotiations committees and has represented his local board at ASBSD’s Delegate Assembly. Honomichl is a college professor and was a former educator and technology director in his local district.
“Rob’s experience on his local board and as an educator brings a well-informed point of view to the ASBSD board,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “We’re excited to have him as a director and look forward to working with him.”
JANET PARK
Former Chester Area School Board member Janet Park was honored by the ASBSD for her many years of service on the school board. ASBSD’s Longevity Award recognizes school board leaders who have served 20 or more years on a local school board.
Park served 24 years on the Chester Area School Board.
“Janet’s more than two decades of service on the school board is an exemplary display of her dedication and determination to serving her school and community,” Pogany said. “We’re pleased to have had the chance to recognize her commitment to the students, staff and community in her school district.”
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve.
