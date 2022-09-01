Following is the latest for Lake County:
08/31/22 02:27 CFS22-05577 Unsecure Building/Open Building Secure MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Following is the latest for Lake County:
08/31/22 02:27 CFS22-05577 Unsecure Building/Open Building Secure MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/31/22 02:35 CFS22-05578 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/31/22 03:31 CFS22-05579 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone
08/31/22 07:33 CFS22-05580 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON
08/31/22 07:58 CFS22-05581 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
08/31/22 08:13 CFS22-05582 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
08/31/22 08:19 CFS22-05583 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 465TH AVE
08/31/22 09:23 CFS22-05584 Vehicle Unlock Unit Cancelled En route MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/31/22 09:28 CFS22-05585 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
08/31/22 09:42 CFS22-05586 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON
08/31/22 10:21 CFS22-05587 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 220TH ST ARLINGTON
08/31/22 11:14 CFS22-05588 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 10TH ST MADISON
08/31/22 13:19 CFS22-05589 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON
08/31/22 14:48 CFS22-05590 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/31/22 15:13 CFS22-05591 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/31/22 15:18 CFS22-05592 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 8TH ST MADISON
08/31/22 15:31 CFS22-05593 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
08/31/22 18:08 CFS22-05594 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/31/22 18:17 CFS22-05595 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.01593, -97.11987
08/31/22 18:29 CFS22-05596 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SE 10TH ST MADISON
08/31/22 20:30 CFS22-05597 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LEE AVE MADISON
08/31/22 20:38 CFS22-05598 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON
08/31/22 21:11 CFS22-05599 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
08/31/22 22:14 CFS22-05600 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO W SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/31/22 22:57 CFS22-05601 Medical Breathing EMS SW 8TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 25
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.