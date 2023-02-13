JENNIFER JOHNSON, an administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator at Madison Regional Health System, poses for a photo on Monday. Johnson hopes to expand the valet service hours by adding new volunteers.
The Madison Regional Health System is seeking more volunteers to help expand its valet service hours.
The service, which started in 2014, provides parking assistance to all patients on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the COVID-19 pandemic limited valet service hours, administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator Jennifer Johnson hopes to add more hours and volunteers to better serve the community.
“We’ve been working on growing it,” Johnson said. “We added a few hours before COVID, and we’re looking to get back up to that.”
Johnson said the service is offered on Wednesdays because those days are busier than average, as an outreach doctor sees patients at the Madison Regional Health System on that day. With more volunteers, Johnson hopes to expand its hours to Thursday, when another outreach doctor comes to Madison to see patients.
Johnson and Savannah Olinger, the hospital’s public relations director, said the valet service makes hospital visits easier for all patients, especially when the winter cold strikes.
“I think sometimes people think it’s for the elderly or people with mobility issues, but it’s for everybody,” Olinger said. Each day the valet service is active, it requires four volunteers. Two serve from 8 a.m. to noon, while the other pair serves from noon to 4 p.m.
Some volunteers come several times a month, while others only have the time to volunteer once a month; either way, Johnson said, she’s grateful for them using their availability to help the hospital’s patients.
Currently, 28 people volunteer at the hospital between valet services, the gift shop and miscellaneous tasks. The gift shop, which is open between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, is operated by volunteers. Before COVID-19, there were 49 total volunteers, Johnson said, and she hopes to get the number back up.
“The more volunteers we have, the more services we provide and the more use we can be to the community,” Johnson said.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or 16 with parental permission. Those interested in participating in the valet volunteer program must have a valid driver’s license. All volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption, and those who volunteer regularly must get an up-to-date flu vaccination.
To become a volunteer, interested individuals can go to madisonregionalhealth.org and fill out a volunteer application; after submitting it, Johnson will reach out to the applicant. Individuals can also contact Johnson at her email address, jennifer.johnson@madisonhospital.com, or call the hospital at 605-256-6551 and ask about volunteer opportunities.