JENNIFER JOHNSON, an administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator at Madison Regional Health System, poses for a photo on Monday. Johnson hopes to expand the valet service hours by adding new volunteers.

The Madison Regional Health System is seeking more volunteers to help expand its valet service hours.

The service, which started in 2014, provides parking assistance to all patients on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After the COVID-19 pandemic limited valet service hours, administrative assistant and volunteer coordinator Jennifer Johnson hopes to add more hours and volunteers to better serve the community.