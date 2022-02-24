Madison Regional Health System has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEXTM. The INDEXTM assesses health-care facilities on eight pillars of performance, including quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, financial efficiency and market share.
MRHS attained success throughout all eight pillars. Despite national and local challenges over the last couple of years, receiving this award continues to prove that Madison Regional Health System is committed to providing quality health care close to home, according to Tammy Miller, CEO, FACHE.
“Again this year, our outstanding employees and supportive communities made it possible to be ranked in the top 1% of all Critical Access Hospitals in the nation,” Miller said. “Having a Critical Access Hospital in our community means that individuals in Madison and surrounding communities have one less barrier in receiving quality health care. This... has life-saving implications and generational impacts on the health of our communities. Only in striving to provide quality health care can we provide exemplary patient satisfaction. It is important to Madison Regional Health System to provide safe, effective, patient-centered, efficient and equitable health care to all patients.”
Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health, said, “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”