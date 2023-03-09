DSU 35 years

EMPLOYEES with 35 years of service to Dakota State University are (left) Roxie Draper, Scott Allbee, Kathy Engbrecht and (not pictured) Dorine Bennett.

 Submitted photo

Dakota State University recognized 62 employees for their years of service at the annual Longevity Reception on March 1.

These individuals represent 834 years of service to the state of South Dakota and DSU; if that number were averaged out, it would be over 13 years per employee. The national average stay for an employee is currently four years or less in the same job.