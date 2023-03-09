Dakota State University recognized 62 employees for their years of service at the annual Longevity Reception on March 1.
These individuals represent 834 years of service to the state of South Dakota and DSU; if that number were averaged out, it would be over 13 years per employee. The national average stay for an employee is currently four years or less in the same job.
“This virtue makes DSU a nurturing environment, a place that is transforming the lives of people here and in our community and our region every day,” President José-Marie Griffiths said.
Deb Roach, DSU’s interim director of human resources, said these people were “the gifted, talented, dedicated individuals who make Dakota State University what it is.”
Roach thanked everyone for their engagement, commitment and the unique gifts they bring, which ensure that DSU students receive a quality higher education.
The employees recognized include:
Joseph Bottum, Associate Professor
Megan Bousquet, Administrative Assistant I
Micah Brandsrud, Registration & Transfer Assistant
Edward Dennis, Assistant Professor
Carrie Graves-Warden, Professional Academic Advisor
Rex Groos, Building Maintenance Supervisor
Pete Hoesing, Associate Vice President for Research & Economic Development
Britney Jencks, Admissions and Financial Aid Functional/Technical Specialist
Dylan Johnson, Information Systems Security Officer/Site Security Officer
Sharon Johnson, Print Shop Assistant
Madison Kaplan, Sports Information Specialist
Pamela Lewis, Administrative Assistant I
David Link, Program Director
Teresa Maier, Sponsored Programs Analyst
Brett McKeown, System Administration Manager
Marie Millage, Support Desk Administrator
Jordan Oberg, Research Engineer II
Sarah Olson, Course Materials Specialist
Anna Opsahl, Research Engineer II
Sue Peterson, Facility Worker
Robert Richardson, Instructor
Debra Roach, Vice President for Human Resources
Wendy Simmermon, Instructor
Nicole Steele, Clinical Supervisor of Pre-Service Teachers
Nicolas Steilen, Assistant Director of Residence Life
Stephen Vassalotti, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach
Richard Wicklein, Assistant Professor
Harold Winker, Building Maintenance Specialist
Patti Brooks, Assistant Professor/Director of CAHIT
Alicia Entringer, Human Resources Manager
Kati Larsen, Professional Academic Adviser
Jun Liu, Associate Professor/ Coordinator for Master of Science in Analytics Program
Laura Reed, Financial Aid and Scholarship Adviser
Cody Welu, Assistant Professor
Joel Wohnoutka, Executive Director of Applied Research Lab
Tory Bickett, Admissions Operations Specialist
Addie Borah, Academic Adviser
Nicole Bowen, Director of the Counseling Center
Jill Corbin, Scholarship Coordinator
Lori Engebretson, Retention Specialist
Mary Francis, Director of the Karl Mundt Library
Anne Hauglid, Administrative Assistant I
Jill Ruhd, Director of Development
Linda Williams, Facilities Services Supervisor I
Vickie Bird, Facility worker
Mandy Hendrix, Director of Student Engagement and Leadership
Kurt Kemper, Professor and General Beadle Honors Program Director
Michael Roach, Assistant Professor
Brent Van Aartsen, Chief Technology Officer
Denise Grayson, Director of Financial Aid
Kathryn Callies, Registrar
Amy Crissinger, Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
Dian Doblar, Parking Attendant/Groundskeeper
Amy Dockendorf, Controller
Gabe Mydland, Associate Professor
Shelly Nelson, Graphic Designer
Scott Allbee, Systems Integration Engineer
Dorine Bennett, Dean, College of Business & Information Systems
Roxie Draper, Facility Worker
Kathy Engbrecht, Instructor/Retention Specialist
Gary Garner, Head Men’s Basketball Coach