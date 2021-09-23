BIKE RIDING can be an enjoyable group activity as John Berry (left), Seth Hotvet, Kathy Hotvet, Lori Waldner, Mike Waldner and Mathew Wollmann know. A casual in-town bike ride and ice cream social will be held on Monday night.
John Hess didn’t hesitate when DeLon Mork offered to give ice cream cones to those who show up on Monday evening for the DQ Bike Ride and Ice Cream Social.
He took Mork up on the offer. Hess had asked Mork to sell the cones to riders for an even dollar.
“He said, ‘I’ll do better; I’ll give them to you free’,” Hess said.
The DQ Bike Ride and Ice Cream Social is being organized by Hess, Madison Police Officer Mathew Wollmann and bike repairman John Berry for two reasons. First, to have fun.
“Those of us who like to bike ride, we thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Hess said. He compared it to volksmarching in Germany, where people get together for non-competitive walking.
As the flyer promoting the event indicates, area residents are invited to “pump up your tires and dust off your bike,” get together and take an easy ride from the DQ parking lot on N. Egan Avenue around the Dakota State University campus.
The ride begins at 6 p.m. Those who participate in the ride will get a token for a free ice cream come. Riders who would like to eat their cones prior to the ride are encouraged to arrive around 5:45 p.m. This will give them the opportunity to finish their cones prior to starting the ride.
Hess indicated individuals in wheelchairs can join the riders if they would like.
The event is also being organized to identify individuals who may enjoy getting together on other occasions to ride together. Hess said Wollmann will be collecting contact information for this purpose.
“He wants to use it as a springboard for future, more challenging rides,” Hess said.
Organizers have no idea how many people may attend the event. They would like to see students from area schools, including DSU, participate. They do anticipate those who join them will have a pleasurable ride.
“It’s fun to get together with other people who ride bikes,” Hess indicated.