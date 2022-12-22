PIERRE – The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) has awarded four recipients $35,500 each to assist in the development of high school registered apprenticeships through the Pathway Partnership Initiative.
Recipients and programs include Bear Butte Gardens for agriculture, Belle Fourche School District for healthcare, Harrisburg School District for agriculture, and Dakota State University for education.
“High school apprenticeships provide the foundation for students to choose among multiple pathways after graduation — to enroll in college, to enter an apprenticeship program, begin full-time employment or a combination,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
The awardees submitted applications through a competitive process.
Each of the awardee’s application demonstrated leadership and partnership between employers, secondary and post-secondary education institutions, government agencies, and community partners, department officials said.
“Awardees will receive technical assistance from DLR and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship as they create these programs,” said Secretary Hultman. “In addition, awardees will assist in the development of a guide schools districts can use to implement registered apprenticeships into their learning models.”