Two former faculty members have been named to the Dakota State University Academic Hall of Fame.
Dr. Eric Johnson, former dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, and Professor Risë Smith, former digital access and design librarian, will be honored at a celebration on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Karl Mundt Library.
The public is invited to attend in person or on Zoom at https://dsu.zoom.us/j/93889988762.
Eric Johnson
Johnson joined the DSUfaculty in 1969 and served as dean of the College of Liberal Arts (now the College of Arts & Sciences) for 23 years before retiring in 2005.
Over his 36 years at DSU, he was “a positive and forceful agent of change,” said his former colleague, Dr. John Nelson.
Johnson was an early adopter of technology, widely known for his early use of computers in the field of English studies.
“He was decades ahead of his time and laid critical groundwork that only today may we see the fruits emerging from modern text analysis,” said former colleague Dr. Justin Blessinger.
After the mission change of 1984, he worked to apply computer technology to traditional English studies, efforts that resulted in establishing the English for Information Systems degree, which became today’s English for New Media degree. He was also one of the first faculty to offer online classes.
Johnson published more than 80 articles and essays in professional journals and spoke at many conferences across the nation. He also established, edited and published “TEXT Technology,” an academic journal devoted to the use of computers for language and literary study; it is still published online.
Johnson continued writing in his retirement years, publishing mystery novels that incorporated his love of cars, including “Hamburgers and Hot Rods” and “The Corvette Mystery.”
He died in 2017.
Rise Smith
Smith retired in 2016 as digital access and design Library and professor, but several former colleagues note that her impact is still being felt at the university and in the profession.
Mary Francis, reference and instruction librarian, calls Smith a “librarian’s librarian” because she would draw upon past experiences and knowledge to assist any level of patron.
Smith started at DSU when the mission changed in 1984, and she embraced that technology focus throughout her career, helping DSU lead the push to create the South Dakota Library Network (SDLN).
On campus, Smith aided faculty in their research and created and developed specialized tutorials and guides for marketing research students. She created the highly organized website called LibGuide, which is still used to direct students to resources necessary to complete research, said Dr. Deb Tech, professor of marketing.
Smith wrote multiple articles and conference programs, but her article, “Philosophical Shift: Teach the Faculty to Teach Information Literacy,” which was presented at the 1997 Association of College and Research Libraries annual conference, is cited to this day.
Throughout her 32 years at DSU, she was honored by professional organizations including the South Dakota Library Association and held offices in many professional organizations.
Jan Brue Enright, director of the Karl Mundt Library, said Johnson and Smith “embraced the mission change and integrated many things we benefit from to this day.”
The DSU Academic Hall of Fame was created in 2018 to honor those who have served DSU in areas of scholarship and research and made contributions to the life and health of the university. Previous inductees include Dr. Clyde Brashier (2019) and Dr. Zeno Van Erdewyk (2021).