Gary Zay has once again entered the workforce. This time, the retired architect is working for the City of Madison.
“I’ll make sure everyone is in compliance with the codes, both building and zoning,” he said.
Zay, who currently lives outside Ramona with two basset hounds, assumed the position of building official/code compliance officer last week. The position was created when the city’s engineering department was reorganized last year.
Ryan Hegg, who had been serving as building official/engineering technician, moved into the position of director of engineering and community development. Dan Whitlock continues to serve as engineering technician as part of the reorganization.
In describing his position, Zay indicated that he will review submitted plans to ensure they are in compliance with existing codes, inspect sites which are under construction, and issue a certificate of occupancy when structures are complete.
“Basically, my job is for the safety of the people of Madison in their built environment,” he said.
Zay indicated he worked as an architect for 50 years. His last position was with designArc Group out of Brookings.
Prior to that, he lived and worked in Ohio. He moved to Madison when his wife accepted a position with Dakota State University in 2007 or 2008.
While working for designArc Group, he was involved with several Madison projects, including the school district’s bus garage, the addition on the Community Counseling Services building, and two group homes for Valiant Living. In beginning his new position, his primary challenge will be familiarizing himself with residential construction.
“Most of my work has been on the commercial side,” Zay said.
He is not entirely unfamiliar with home construction, though. Since moving to South Dakota, he has served on the board of directors for the Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity.
In addition, he is familiar with the way city government works.
While living in Ohio, he served on both the city council and the planning and zoning commission.
Zay looks forward to the challenges of his new position. He knows from past experience that he enjoys working with contractors.
“It’s fun. I enjoy it. I really do,” he said, adding, “If you have a job you enjoy, you don’t work a day in your life.”
In his leisure time, he enjoys gardening and cooking.
“I do a mean spaghetti that goes good with a bottle of wine,” Zay indicated. For this, he uses tomato sauce he cans himself.
He also likes walking the fields with his basset hounds, and he is a railroad buff.
In the past, he’s been a volunteer at Prairie Village.
When asked what he likes about South Dakota, he noted the sparse population and the 80-mph speed limit, which he enjoys with a yellow Mustang that he gave himself for his birthday.