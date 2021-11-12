Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Madison Bulldogs won the Class 11A state football championship, blanking Milbank 31-0 on Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

The Howard Tigers won the 9A state football title, clubbing Herreid-Selby 51-18 at Vermillion on Thursday.