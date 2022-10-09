ASPEN BLACK (left) and Kerry Grombacher will be performing contemporary folk and Western music at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. With “Songs and Stories of the American West,” they will be making their second appearance in Madison.
When award-winning musicians decide to hit the road and broaden their horizons, small towns benefit.
Such is the case on Wednesday when Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will perform at the Madison Public Library. The self-proclaimed troubadours will begin their concert, “Songs and Stories of the American West,” at 6:30 p.m.
“They went from place to place, taking stories with them,” Grombacher said of medieval troubadours. “We hear stories; we turn them into songs and play them somewhere else.”
The stories they hear come in response to the music they perform.
Black explained she learned when recording in Nashville to leave a space in her songs for listeners to insert their own lives. By doing this, she is able to write songs with which people can connect. Members of her audience, then, share their experiences with her.
“Night after night, I will hear stories from five different people about the same song,” she said. Each will have a different story because each will have connected with a different element – a line or an image that resonated with them.
Grombacher and Black are solo recording artists who became acquainted through the International Western Music Association. They served on committees together and started to play together in jam sessions. As a result, they began to explore avenues for collaboration.
In 2014, they began to tour together, performing at libraries and cultural centers. For Black, this was a new experience, because the performances contain an educational component.
“We always hope people are both educated and entertained,” Grombacher noted.
Both have a background in classical music, but eventually found a musical home in the Western music tradition. Grombacher’s dad was a classically trained musician and refugee from Nazi Germany who loved country music of the ‘40s and ‘50s.
“Part of embracing the United States was embracing the music traditions,” Grombacher explained.
Grombacher’s first experience as a musician came in fourth grade when he started to study band. Over time, he explored a variety of genres, and eventually found a home in the storytelling traditions of folk music and Western music.
Black started playing violin when she was six. In addition to playing in youth symphonic orchestras, she began to write music by the time she had reached middle school. She also began to explore combining poetry she wrote with her musical compositions.
That inspired her to learn other instruments. She could not sing and accompany herself with the violin, so she decided to learn how to play her mother’s guitar.
“I started at 6 p.m. and played all through the night,” Black said. “When the sun came up, my fingers were practically bleeding, but I could play a song.”
Although they tour together, they remain solo recording artists and have been recognized as such. Most recently, the title track of Grombacher’s 2021 CD, “Range of the Buffalo,” was named Song of the Year by the International Western Music Association, and the CD is a Top Five nominee for the 2022 Album of the Year award from the Academy of Western Artists.
Black has been recognized both as a cowboy poet and for her music. While she now plays guitar and bass, Grombacher plays guitar and mandolin. They switch instruments as they perform.
On Wednesday night, the audience can expect to hear a medley of original songs with country and swing instrumentation. Themes will range from light to deeply historical.
“We love connecting with the audience and try to vary the music,” Grombacher said.
Grombacher and Black previously performed in Madison in September 2016 and are looking forward to returning.
“We especially like Carnegie Libraries – the dedication to knowledge that building them represented in the early 20th Century, and the ways many of them continue to serve their communities,” Grombacher stated.