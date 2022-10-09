Musicians to perform at library

ASPEN BLACK (left) and Kerry Grombacher will be performing contemporary folk and Western music at the Madison Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. With “Songs and Stories of the American West,” they will be making their second appearance in Madison.

 Submitted photo

When award-winning musicians decide to hit the road and broaden their horizons, small towns benefit.

Such is the case on Wednesday when Kerry Grombacher and Aspen Black will perform at the Madison Public Library. The self-proclaimed troubadours will begin their concert, “Songs and Stories of the American West,” at 6:30 p.m.