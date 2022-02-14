The wind chill dipped to 7 degrees below zero on Saturday, but that did not discourage a group of hearty Boy Scouts from embarking on a day of competitive activities at the Izaak Walton League’s clubhouse on Lake Madison.
“Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean kids can’t go outside,” said BSA Troop 5 Scoutmaster John Bame.
The Scouts from throughout the Red Rock District – which encompasses the Sioux Falls metro area, Madison and southwestern Minnesota – gathered on Saturday for the annual Klondike, an event which challenges them to practice winter survival skills.
“They need to understand how to deal with difficult situations,” said Field Director Mike O’Connor. “If the power goes out, how do you deal with it?”
Altogether, 94 Scouts participated in the event which provided the opportunity to build fires, participate in sled races, build shelters, practice first aid skills, shoot BB guns and saw logs. Stargazing was also offered on Friday night.
Troops were invited to spend Friday night, but only Troop 8 from Hartford accepted the invitation. Most of them spent the night on cots in the Izaak Walton League clubhouse. However, two of the older Scouts opted to earn points toward a Polar Bear badge by camping out.
“They said they got a little cold,” Bame reported, prior to describing the frost on their hair as they came into the warming shelter for breakfast.
Winter camping takes special gear, he explained. That was especially true on Friday night when the temperature dipped to minus four with a wind chill of minus 20.
“The Scouts that did spend the night – we made sure we got them behind a windbreak,” Bame said. They also wore multiple layers of clothes inside their sleeping bags and slept on special foam mattresses wearing stocking hats and warm socks.
“The thing is to keep your feet warm,” he said.
Staying warm is important when engaging in any outdoor activity during the winter months. Scouts who participated in the Klondike were advised to wear thermal underwear, snow pants or insulated coveralls, socks and thermal boots, warm coats, mittens and stocking caps with scarves or face masks. They were also advised to dress in layers.
“If the kids get cold, they’re not going to have fun,” Bame explained.
He noted that leaders were responsible for keeping an eye on Scouts and for sending them into the warming shelter if they were getting cold. Despite the temperature and wind chill, none of the Scouts suffered from frostbite during the day-long activity, according to Bame.
District Executive Brett Aljets said events like the Klondike ensure Scouts know the skills they are learning as they earn their badges.
“How are you in real life situations?” he asked rhetorically. Scouts competed in each of the areas, placing first, second or third.
One of the triumphs on Saturday came when the girls’ troop from Madison, Troop 255, won the log sawing competition. Some of the troops took as long as five minutes to saw a log, using a two-person saw.
“They sawed the log in 44 seconds,” Bame said. “It’s really all about the rhythm.”
Generally, building a fire and engaging in shooting sports are among the most popular activities. However, the sled races are also popular. The troops make their own sleds.
Some make a new sled each year. Others invest a lot of time and energy in building a sled they use for several years.
“This year we had two troops that lashed theirs together, practicing their lashing and knots,” Bame noted.
With no snow, one of the challenges on Saturday was getting the skis to slide across the ground. Some troops addressed this by affixing wheels, according to Bame. Buckets of water were put in each sled to increase the challenge of the event, too. Teams lost time for spilled water.
“They couldn’t just go as fast as they could go,” Bame stated. “It wasn’t all about speed. It was about being careful.”
In looking back at the weekend, he summarized the event on Monday with one word: fun.
“The kids had a lot of fun, and I had fun, too,” Bame said. He also expressed appreciation to the Izaak Walton League for allowing the Scouts to use their clubhouse for this event.
“Izaak Walton does a great job of supporting the Scouts and youth activities,” he said.