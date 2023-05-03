THE BLUESTEM SHOW PIXIE from Bluestem Bicycles in Brookings is one of the bikes and art pieces featured in the Art-Cy-Co event on Friday. The free event, hosted by the Madison Area Arts Council and Berry Fast Bicycles, will have an art and bike show as well as a community bike ride.
The Madison Area Arts Council is bringing art, bicycles and tacos together for the Art-Cy-Co art show and bike ride on Friday.
The free event, a “celebration of art, bicycles and tacos,” is hosted with help from Berry Fast Bicycles. It will feature bike-themed artwork and a bike show in The BrickHouse from 6-9 p.m. Chris Francis, the MAAC’s director, said bicycle-themed artwork from at least 10 local creators will be featured alongside the specialty bikes.
Attendees can also feast on tacos catered by Los Tapatios.
“It’s Cinco de Mayo, so it really fit well having all these things come together. We had an art show last year where we had tacos served, and we heard so many good things about that. So, we wanted to do something for Cinco de Mayo,” Francis said. “We thought it was just the perfect date for this. It should be a perfect day for a bike ride.”
In addition to the art show, interested cyclists can go to Berry Fast Bicycles, located at a new 106 N. Egan Ave. location, for a community bike ride starting at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to ride right past The BrickHouse, out to the bike trail, and we’ll ride out the bike trail to the lake and back. It’s a 10-, 15-mile bike ride, and we’ll end up right at The BrickHouse,” said John Berry, owner of Berry Fast Bicycles.
This will be the first time the MAAC will host the Art-Cy-Co event. It’s been in the works for several months, Francis said, and the MAAC set up the catering and sought submissions for the art and bike show.
“It really is come-and-go for people to enjoy some good company alongside cool bikes and great art and some fantastic tacos,” Francis said. “It’s nights like that where we’re hopeful we can have the garage door open and have a nice community night. I always enjoy having people come out to The BrickHouse, fill it for a few hours and have a nice night.”
Francis also reached out to Berry Fast Bicycles to help run the bicycle ride.
“We wanted to partner with John Berry of Berry Fast Bicycles, who is opening a new shop downtown,” Francis said. “It seemed like a really good fit to work with John and help support a new business downtown.”
Berry said he had hoped to have a grand opening of the new storefront for the Art-Cy-Co event. Berry Fast Bicycles left a previous S. Egan Avenue location earlier this year to move to the N. Egan location, which had more space. But, the opening had to be pushed back, likely to Memorial Day weekend. Despite the delay in his plans, Berry said he was excited for the opportunity to host a bicycle ride as the weather warms up for the spring. “To cultivate a bit of a bike culture in Madison would be cool,” Berry said. “In the past, we’ve tried to host some bike races and bike rides, and actually having a shop in town, maybe having a weekly shop ride, will hopefully get more people excited about bikes.”