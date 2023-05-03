Show Pixie Art-Cy-Co.jpg

THE BLUESTEM SHOW PIXIE from Bluestem Bicycles in Brookings is one of the bikes and art pieces featured in the Art-Cy-Co event on Friday. The free event, hosted by the Madison Area Arts Council and Berry Fast Bicycles, will have an art and bike show as well as a community bike ride.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Area Arts Council is bringing art, bicycles and tacos together for the Art-Cy-Co art show and bike ride on Friday.

The free event, a “celebration of art, bicycles and tacos,” is hosted with help from Berry Fast Bicycles. It will feature bike-themed artwork and a bike show in The BrickHouse from 6-9 p.m. Chris Francis, the MAAC’s director, said bicycle-themed artwork from at least 10 local creators will be featured alongside the specialty bikes.