Madison City Commissioners were recently made aware that progress on their construction projects on N.W 9th St. would be halted due to unforeseen delays and unsuitable weather conditions. This gave commissioners a number of unpleasant options, including closing the street altogether for the entire winter.
In response, commissioners held a special meeting at noon Thursday to provide the public with a recommendation to avoid this closure. As it stands, 9th St. is currently under construction from Highland Ave. to Chicago Ave. and is broken into three sections: Highland to Olive Ave., Olive to West Ave., and West to Chicago Ave. The sections are labeled A, B., and C, respectively.
City staff and Banner Associates provided commissioners with four options to address this problem. They chose option four, which features an alternative subbase section on segments B and C and shoulder work on segment A.
According to a provided city document, this would allow for winter traffic along all of 9th St. With this, the city plans to prohibit heavy vehicles to avoid damage to the surfacing. This will be done with additional signage and posted load limits.
This work would increase the original contract price of $3.475 million by $64,500, but commissioners felt it was well worth it to avoid closure.