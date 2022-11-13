Madison City Commissioners were recently made aware that progress on their construction projects on N.W 9th St. would be halted due to unforeseen delays and unsuitable weather conditions. This gave commissioners a number of unpleasant options, including closing the street altogether for the entire winter.

In response, commissioners held a special meeting at noon Thursday to provide the public with a recommendation to avoid this closure. As it stands, 9th St. is currently under construction from Highland Ave. to Chicago Ave. and is broken into three sections: Highland to Olive Ave., Olive to West Ave., and West to Chicago Ave. The sections are labeled A, B., and C, respectively.