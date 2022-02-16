The “Back to School Plan” for the Madison Central School District was changed on Monday night in response to changing circumstances.
With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for school-age children and rapid tests readily available, the district changed the threshold for masking and the way in which it will communicate information to families.
Previously, the threshold for recommending face coverings was 1.5% of the student population; that has been increased to 3%. Face coverings will be required should 5% or more of the student population test positive. As of Monday night, after a surge earlier this year, the numbers were down. The elementary school had two students who tested positive and the high school had one. None were reported in the middle school.
“I would hope the surge is done for this year,” Superintendent Joel Jorgenson told school board members at a regular meeting.
He indicated the district would continue to notify parents of close contacts but was no longer requiring temperature checks.
“Things have changed with the omicron variant,” he said. “With omicron, that’s not one of the signs.” The district will send email updates to parents on a weekly basis as long as the schools remain at Level 1. Should the numbers increase, taking any of the schools to a Level 2, the district will resume daily communication.
School board member Steve Nelson suggested school administrators email parents about close contacts rather than call them. Jorgenson noted parents might not read email.
“I think an email might do the same job with less angst,” Nelson persisted, indicating he had received phone calls from parents regarding this.
Activities Director Michael Ricke said he preferred to make phone calls because that enabled him to answer parents’ questions at the time of the notification. Nelson said the district provided different information than the state Department of Health. Jorgenson pointed out the district only notifies parents if there is a close contact in the school. If close contact occurs outside the school, the matter is handled by the state DOH.
“The whole thing is lacking consistency,” Nelson said.
Other school board members praised school administrators for the way they have been managing COVID-19 in the school. Lori Schultz said the school has done well in keeping abreast of changes.
“I think the district has done a phenomenal job,” board president Tom Farrell said. He pointed out that was evident in comparing district numbers to county numbers.
Jorgenson said he felt confident that the recommended changes were “moving in the right direction” and indicated changes could be made again in the future if necessary.
“No matter what we do, someone isn’t going to think it’s right,” he said.
In other business, the school board:
— Received a report from Jorgenson on the legislative session. He reported the requested 6% for teacher salaries is on track. He also noted that more than 20 “vehicle bills” – vague, one-statement bills which can be amended at any point in the session – have been introduced.
“Anything that’s dead isn’t dead until the last day,” he said.
— Received certificates of appreciation from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
— Approved the district’s comprehensive plan for special education. Paula Kingery, special programs director, indicated no changes from last year.
— Approved the school calendar for 2022-23. Jorgenson reported a start date of Aug. 23, with the teacher in-service on Aug. 15-17 and open house on Aug. 18-19.
— Approved advertising for bids for a new commercial dishwasher.
— Briefly reviewed the district’s five-year capital outlay plan. Business Manager Mitchell Brooks reminded board members that they have been setting aside funds to retire the capital outlay certificate on the high school early. The plan includes a payment of $4,262,645 to do that in 2022-23.