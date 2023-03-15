Jenn Richards

JENN RICHARDS is the choir director for Madison High School and Middle School. She has a passion for music and enjoys seeing her students realize the various benefits that singing provides.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

For two decades, Jenn Richards has been the choir director for both Madison High School and Middle School. Throughout this time, she has shared her love for music with each student that entered her classroom, helping to give them the confidence to express themselves through vocal performance.

“I love the kids,” Richards said, “and I love seeing their eyes light up when they get it.” Across her two schools and four choirs, Richards works to highlight the magic of singing, instilling in her students the idea that anyone can do it as long as they’re willing to try.