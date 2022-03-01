Lake County commissioners were asked on Tuesday morning to take action to protect county residents.
Betty Strom, a Lake County property owner, expressed concerns about the CO2 pipeline being proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions. She reported this pipeline will go through her property and other parts of Lake County.
“This CO2 pipeline is dangerous,” she said, noting that pipelines leak. “A leak from CO2 under pressure can form a dangerous cloud that causes humans and animals to become helpless and die. Vehicles won’t start to allow escape from the CO2 cloud.”
Strom reported Lake County does not have a trained CO2 response team to assist victims should a leak occur. She asked the commission to establish setbacks from residences and pastureland.
“The proposed pipeline on my land is dangerously close to three occupied farm homes,” she said.
Strom stated that landowners are being told the pipeline will be buried deep enough for landowners to continue usual farm practices. Strom expressed concerns that erosion or compression due to the weight of equipment could result in a punctured pipeline. As a result, the landowner could be held responsible for damages.
“My farm or personal liability insurance will not cover any damages due to the CO2 pipeline,” Strom indicated.
She pointed out the possible disruption of county roads and waterways, noting the damage could be permanent. She asked who would be liable if damage occurred on roadways or in the ditches.
Strom expressed concerns about possible sinkholes if the pipeline deteriorates after being abandoned and about easement rights that could be sold or transferred. She asked the commission to put ordinances and regulations in place to protect residents from the issues identified.
“If you share these concerns, please take action, or if there is any item of concern for which the county doesn’t feel responsible, I would urge you to contact the PUC,” she said. Strom provided commissioners with a copy of her comments and contact information for members of the Public Utilities Commission.
In other business, the commission:
— Approved a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy to install a three-phase power line for a member.
— Approved an application from John Eilertson to rent the 4-H Livestock Barn for a show pig sale on April 30. Eilertson will also have access on April 29 to set up the barn for the sale.
— Approved a new service agreement with Midco to include two new phone lines, one for the Extension Office and the other for the Highway Department.
— Denied four applications for Poor Relief Assistance for medical expenses incurred at Avera McKennan Hospital and Avera Heart Hospital. The Avera health-care system was attempting to collect $139,500.06 for services provided.
— Following an executive session, approved temporarily raising the vacation cap by 80 hours for one employee.