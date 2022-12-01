Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
11/30/22 07:26 CFS22-07698 MVA Report Taken MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/30/22 09:16 CFS22-07699 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/30/22 09:29 CFS22-07700 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/30/22 09:47 CFS22-07701 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N PRAIRE AVE MADISON
11/30/22 09:56 CFS22-07702 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control 234TH ST MADISON
11/30/22 10:02 CFS22-07703 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD N 9TH ST MADISON
11/30/22 10:51 CFS22-07704 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD 44.012346, -97.08869
11/30/22 11:52 CFS22-07705 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
11/30/22 12:00 CFS22-07706 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
11/30/22 12:31 CFS22-07707 Sex Offenses Report Taken MPD N Washington Ave MADISON
11/30/22 13:30 CFS22-07708 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD
11/30/22 13:47 CFS22-07709 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
11/30/22 14:09 CFS22-07710 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON
11/30/22 14:23 CFS22-07711 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 44.005619, -97.12472
11/30/22 14:31 CFS22-07712 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD
11/30/22 14:45 CFS22-07713 Alarm Fire False Alarm MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
11/30/22 16:32 CFS22-07714 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 2ND AVE CHESTER
11/30/22 16:52 CFS22-07715 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
11/30/22 17:49 CFS22-07716 Death Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS NW 1ST ST MADISON
11/30/22 18:00 CFS22-07717 Medical Transfer Patient Transported EMS AIRPORT DR MADISON
11/30/22 19:00 CFS22-07718 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 81 MADISON
11/30/22 20:13 CFS22-07719 Threats Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
11/30/22 21:49 CFS22-07720 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST
11/30/22 22:16 CFS22-07721 Noise Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N UNION AVE MADISON
11/30/22 23:03 CFS22-07722 Medical Chest Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 25
