KYLE CLEMENT (left), a Civil Air Patrol senior member, and Landry Brown), a CAP cadet, provide information about the USAF civilian auxiliary organization to Carol Shaver (right) of Madison during Wednesday night’s showings of “Top Gun” at the Dakota Cinema movie theater. The CAP members were assisted with their presentations by an information display organized by Capt. Denise Clement (center), CAP squadron commander.
CAP members greet movie-goers; Young aviators use “Top Gun” to introduce their organization
By Chuck CLement
Staff Reporter
Two young members of South Dakota’s Civil Air Patrol greeted movie-goers on Wednesday evening during Dakota Cinema’s free showings of the original “Top Gun” movie with the intent of promoting their organization, answering questions and maybe performing some recruiting for the auxiliary organization to the U.S. Air Force — and perhaps providing some future aviators for the Top Gun fighter school.
The aircraft gunships that Brown referred to are currently assembled from arming a large transport airplane, such as a C-130, with air-to-surface weapons. The gunships are used to attack opposing forces on the ground in a combat area.
During his first year as a CAP cadet, Brown got into the air once as a member of a Civil Air Patrol orientation flight that was conducted during a summer camp held at Camp Rapid. As part of the flight, Brown spent some time in the co-pilot’s seat and took over the airplane’s controls mid-flight. He piloted the single-engine Cessna over the Badlands and performed right and left turns at the controls.
According to Brown, boys and girls can join the Civil Air Patrol at age 12. Clement said the group’s cadet program is organized for young people ranging in age from 12-18.