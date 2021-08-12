cutline for movie cap guys

KYLE CLEMENT (left), a Civil Air Patrol senior member, and Landry Brown), a CAP cadet, provide information about the USAF civilian auxiliary organization to Carol Shaver (right) of Madison during Wednesday night’s showings of “Top Gun” at the Dakota Cinema movie theater. The CAP members were assisted with their presentations by an information display organized by Capt. Denise Clement (center), CAP squadron commander.

 Photo by Chuck Clement

The aircraft gunships that Brown referred to are currently assembled from arming a large transport airplane, such as a C-130, with air-to-surface weapons. The gunships are used to attack opposing forces on the ground in a combat area.

During his first year as a CAP cadet, Brown got into the air once as a member of a Civil Air Patrol orientation flight that was conducted during a summer camp held at Camp Rapid. As part of the flight, Brown spent some time in the co-pilot’s seat and took over the airplane’s controls mid-flight. He piloted the single-engine Cessna over the Badlands and performed right and left turns at the controls.

According to Brown, boys and girls can join the Civil Air Patrol at age 12. Clement said the group’s cadet program is organized for young people ranging in age from 12-18.