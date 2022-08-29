Have you ever noticed that the time it takes to tear something down is typically a minor fraction of the time it took to set the thing up?
Wedding or party decorations might be a good example. Months of planning and purchasing, followed by several days of hands-on decorating, can seemingly vaporize in no time when all is over. It may take longer to haul the trash out than it does to physically tear the stuff down. It’s crazy.
Constructing a new building is an even better example. Untold hours of planning and the subsequent weeks or months of erecting a house or other structure can all disappear in an hour or less at the hands of a skilled excavator operator. To the owner or builder, it can be a little unsettling to witness.
Such as it is with Jamboree. There is planning taking place already by fall the year before, with much of the structure cemented down by February. The detail preparations alone are hundreds of hours-worth, and that’s certainly not considering every conceivable area.
The physical setup, from grounds prep through parking the last camper and tractor, is alone a few weeks’ worth, with the brunt of it occurring over the final 10 days or so. But all told, the thing builds for months and finally peaks in a flurried frenzy. And then it’s over.
By midafternoon Sunday, when the last parade idles past our announcer in the gazebo, many have already taken to loading stuff in hopes of beating the rush. While not a statistic most are likely to recognize, it’s noisier during those hours at the close of the final day than any of the setup days.
Everyone is moving at once.
After carefully positioning campers for days, it seems they all get hooked on and are gone in the snap of a finger. Not quite, of course, but by dusk the lion’s share of them have vacated. The waning afternoon is marked visibly by a steady parade of rear bumpers and taillights.
Tractors and equipment that emerged a few at a time over recent weeks get loaded and hauled away en masse. If there was one rare or unusual specimen you were hoping to get a close look at throughout the event and somehow never got it done, you can forget about it once late afternoon hits. If it hasn’t already exited, it’s sure as the world already loaded and waiting to go.
Yes, there are remnants that remain Sunday night as darkness overtakes our quieting grounds. Campers buying the Jamboree package have until 9 p.m. Monday to vacate, and a few exercise that option. Random equipment sits here and there awaiting a ride the next morning, in most cases because there simply wasn’t enough space on the first load out.
By Tuesday, only bits and pieces of the original event remain, and that’s when the final cleanup begins.
Behind the scenes, there are office matters not publicly noticed that line up for attention, including a parade of bills that roll in over the coming days and weeks. Wristband daily audits get compiled into a final report.
All in all, what takes many weeks to physically transform into this major event is mostly undone in a matter of a day or two, much within a few hours. It’s both fascinating and spooky how rapidly the shift occurs. And then we ease our way back to business as usual, already noting ideas and plans that may be implemented next year.
It’s a wild ride. And in 2023, we look forward to it all unfolding once again.