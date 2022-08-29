Purchase Access

Have you ever noticed that the time it takes to tear something down is typically a minor fraction of the time it took to set the thing up?

Wedding or party decorations might be a good example. Months of planning and purchasing, followed by several days of hands-on decorating, can seemingly vaporize in no time when all is over. It may take longer to haul the trash out than it does to physically tear the stuff down. It’s crazy.