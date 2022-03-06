A hearing has been scheduled on a motion by East River Electric Power Cooperative to dismiss the case filed more than a year ago by Dakota Energy Cooperative, Inc. The cooperative asked the court to determine whether it could withdraw from East River and, if so, what Dakota must pay to fulfill its contractual obligations.
U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol will hear arguments on the motion for summary judgment filed by East River and Basin Electric Power Cooperative, which joined the legal battle after it was moved to federal court in late 2020. With the motion, the defendants ask the court to dismiss the case as a matter of law, indicating the facts are not in dispute.
A telephonic hearing is scheduled for March. 29.
“We’re hopeful the judge will agree with our position that a contract is a contract,” said Chris Studer, chief member and public relations officer with East River.
East River argues in court documents that the wholesale power contract (WPC) between the wholesale distribution cooperative and the local cooperative “is unambiguous as to the termination date,” and states,
“Dakota agreed to and is bound by this plain, unambiguous provision of the WPC.” “It is the Court’s duty to enforce the contract’s plain meaning,” East River argues, citing legal precedent. On this basis, East River further argues it has no obligation to offer Dakota an early buyout amount or terms for ending the contract.
Dakota Energy disputes this, saying in court documents “the WPC does not unambiguously preclude early termination. It actually expressly allows for early termination and contains a mechanism for calculating the payment required in connection with early termination.” They argue the WPC must be “read in tandem with East River’s Bylaws” and state law.
Dakota Energy indicates that after the board passed a resolution in 2018 directing staff to work with East River to obtain a WPC buyout number, the two cooperatives entered into a discussion about “how that potential transaction would work.” Documents state a preliminary number was presented to the board in January 2019.
Dakota Energy reports that discussions ceased after Basin Electric, a generation and transmission cooperative, told East River “any assistance provided to Dakota Energy or another member in buying out its WPC” would be a contractual violation.
In addition to presenting arguments against granting the motion for summary judgment based on the WPC, Dakota Energy argues that it should be denied because “the Court then repeatedly limited Dakota Energy’s efforts to discover” evidence to support its opposition. They argue a motion for summary judgement is only appropriate with “the existence of an adequate record.”
In a rebuttal of Dakota Energy’s opposition to the motion for summary judgment, East River states, “Dakota’s legal theories depend on a wholesale judicial re-writing of the governing documents, which is beyond the province of the courts.”
Among the issues being disputed is whether or not the sale of electricity constitutes the sale of “goods” under the South Dakota Commercial Code. Dakota Energy argues that it does, and the UCC governs the contract. East River argues that court precedent says it does not. The issue is relevant because it determines what evidence can be considered.
In its rebuttal, East River stated that “Dakota has absolutely no basis for complaining about the extensive discover it was allowed to pursue,” and listed the various forms of information requested and obtained. Therefore, that argument cannot be used to deny the motion to dismiss.
To date, over 160 documents have been filed in the case.
Dakota Energy did lose an appeal regarding discovery and was forced to turn over a letter of intent between Dakota Energy and Guzman Energy, LLC. The document was marked confidential and has only been shared with attorneys involved in the case.