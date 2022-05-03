The Madison Aquatics Center could be operating with reduced hours this summer because of a shortage of lifeguards.
Monday night, City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners that recruiting lifeguards has been the “biggest challenge” this year for the outdoor pool, as well as for the Community Center. In a normal year, the city would share 25 lifeguards with the Community Center. This year, the most both facilities will likely reach is 16.
“This year, we’ve done exorbitant efforts to recruit new lifeguards,” said Berreth. “We’re still finding that we haven’t reached that 25 threshold, and at this point, I don’t know that we’ll make the 25.” Because of the reduced number of available lifeguards, Berreth and Community Center officials are looking at reduced hours of operation when lifeguards will be available.
In a normal year, with 25 lifeguards, each lifeguard would average 17.5 hours per week. That would equate to 33.5 hours per lifeguard per week if the city has only 16 lifeguards. The almost 34 hours a week would be too many hours for many lifeguard recruits, which could prompt some to leave.
Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Laurie Bunker said that the breakdown of requested hours is usually split with 10 lifeguards requesting up to 40 hours a week, 10 requesting up to 20 hours, and 5 requesting up to 10 hours.
To get the number of hours more manageable for lifeguards this year (about 19.75 hours per week with 16 lifeguards), officials are looking at reducing the hours of operation.
In the past, the outdoor pool was open every day from 1-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. With only 16 lifeguards this year, the hours of operation would be reduced to 1-6 p.m. every day, and the 7-9 p.m. block available on Fridays and Saturdays only. Lifeguards would staff the Community Center pool Monday-Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
“We’ve identified those evening hours as a period in the past that we’ve had lower attendance numbers, and frankly, we need to find some hours or some way to cut back operations if we are going to operate the lifeguard with minimal staffing at sixteen,” said Berreth.
Community Center Director Gene Wockenfuss said that they currently have 13 confirmed lifeguards, but he’s confident they’ll get to 16 lifeguards. He said that getting back to 25 would “be a stretch.”
Wockenfuss also thanked the commission for approving a higher wage for lifeguards and for the city’s recruitment efforts.
Bunker said that officials are still looking for more lifeguards and that they would cover training costs. The minimum age to be a lifeguard is 15 years old and there’s no upper age limit.
Training includes 7 hours of online learning and 20 hours of in-person training, which would be covered.
“They don’t have to come in being great swimmers; there’s no prerequisite to take the lifeguard training course,” said Bunker. “As long as they can swim six laps without stopping, retrieve a 10-pound brick from the bottom of the eight-foot (depth), and tread water for two minutes using only their hands, then they’re able to continue with the lifeguard training course.”