PICTURED ARE (left) Javonte Madsen, third runner-up; Karina Novotny, fourth runner-up; Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen 2022 Olivia Odenbrett; first runner-up Natalie Schoeppner; and second runner-up, Sydney Lockhart.
BROOKINGS – Olivia Odenbrett, 15, Miss Siouxland’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Friday afternoon.
She won the talent portion of the competition with a contemporary/lyrical dance. The Brandon native’s parents are Luke and Rochelle Odenbrett. She will be a sophomore at Brandon Valley High School this fall.
She also received one of two $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships and the $200 STEM scholarship, for a total of $3,700 in scholarships.
First runner-up was Natalie Schoeppner of Timber Lake. Schoeppner was the lifestyle and wellness award winner and the interview winner. She received $1,400 in scholarships.
Second runner-up wAS Sydney Lockhart of Hot Springs, earning $800 in scholarships. Third runner-up was Javonte Madsen of Rapid City, taking home a $600 scholarship. Fourth runner-up was Karina Novotny of Hot Springs, winning a $400 scholarship and also taking home one of the $1,250 Johnson Jackrabbit Scholarships, as well as the $200 Community Service award.
There was a tie for the title of Miss Congeniality: Miss Fall River Balloon Festival’s Outstanding Teen, Amara Bertelson of Rapid City, and Miss Jacks’ Outstanding Jada Aragon of Ethan. The Miss Congeniality award is voted on by the candidates, and they will share a $500 scholarship for that honor.
Briley Steffenson of Yankton, Miss Hub City’s Outstanding Teen, received the $1,000 Miss America Empower Scholarship.
Candidates received almost $12,000 in scholarships total. Odenbrett will represent South Dakota at the 2022 Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition which will be held in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 10-12.